1/4 of PCs Running Win7 Despite Security Risks

More than one in four computers are running an unsupported version of Windows according to the latest monthly estimates. Around one in 80 machines are still running Windows XP, which was first released 19 years ago.

The stats, spotted by TechRadar, come from Net Market Share. That's a company which provides statistics and analysis to websites. As part of this work, it's able to track the operating systems of sites that visit its clients sites. (Source: techradar.com)

Net Market Share believes it has data from enough sites to make reliable estimates for the Internet as a whole. If anything, its estimates for older systems may be low as it's possible users of such machines spend less time online than average.

Windows 10 Used On Most Computers

As you'd expect, Windows 10 tops the list, being used on 56.42 percent of machines. That's followed by Windows 7 on 26.03 percent, with OS X 10.15 (the latest fully-released Apple Mac system) on 3.49 percent.

Other versions of Windows include 8.1 on 3.21 percent, XP on 1.26 percent , 8 on 0.57 percent and poor old Vista on 0.12 percent. (Source: netmarketshare.com)

It's not necessarily a surprise that XP is ahead of a couple of late releases as Vista's poor reception certainly put off some people from upgrading at the time. It's possible that those users then either got out of the habit of upgrading, or found their machines weren't high-spec enough to meet either the minimum or recommended levels for Windows 7.

Security Threats Serious

The real concern is security: Every version of Windows before 8.1 has now left the Extended Support period where Microsoft issues patches for known bugs. Very occasionally it will override this policy for a particularly serious threat, but there's no doubt that older machines are vulnerable to numerous attacks. Windows XP in particular is extremely dangerous to run because all programs automatically run with administrator access by default.

Some possible reasons for still running XP could include an unwillingness to pay for an upgrade; running very old machines that don't have suitable specs for later systems; running older or specialists apps that don't easily work with later systems; and organizations having bureaucracy that makes upgrades difficult.

