Google Offers Ultra Fast 2Gpbs Broadband

Google is doubling the top speed of its Fiber broadband service to 2Gbps, though it will cost $100 a month. It also says the speed will be available through its 'wireless' service for businesses.

The original idea for Google Fiber - at least according to the company - was to use its buying power and technology to offer an alternative high-speed service in areas which either had no serious broadband available or were served only by a single company that exploited its monopoly.

The problem is that while the service itself has had good reviews, Google doesn't offer it in many places. Only a dozen areas have Google Fiber availability through fixed line broadband.

Free Equipment On Offer

At the moment, Google offers customer a maximum download speed of 1Gbps for $70 a month on the fiber broadband service. Customers will be able to stick to that or switch to a new plan that's $100 a month but doubles the download speed. The maximum upload speed will remain at 1 Gbps.

To sweeten the deal, customers on the top plan will get a WiFi router and equipment for a mesh network free of charge. The mesh network users multiple devices around the house to extend WiFi range and strengthen signals.

The 2Gbps speed will also be offered to Webpass customers. That's a service aimed at places where wired cable is difficult to install, such as densely populated city centers. Instead, Google installs a mobile Internet antenna on the top of a building and then installs cabling throughout the building so customers can connect through Ethernet. (Source: webpass.net)

Because of this setup, it's generally only available where a business owns most or all of a building, or where a landlord owns an apartment block.

Wireless Promise Seems a Stretch

The 2Gpbs promise is raising eyebrows as the Webpass service currently has a maximum speed of between 100Mbps and 1Gbps depending on location, so it would theoretically take some work to offer it everywhere.

The new top speeds on Google Fiber will be tested from next month with a plan to roll it out to all customers from next year. (Source: arstechnica.com)

