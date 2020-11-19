You are here

HomeJohn Lister › Google Makes Bold Chrome Claims

Google Makes Bold Chrome Claims

John Lister's picture
by John Lister on November, 19 2020 at 02:11PM EST

Google says its latest browser update is "the largest gain in Chrome performance in years." It claims the browser will now be significantly faster, drain less battery and be more useful.

Unlike many software updates, the majority of the changes in the latest version of Chrome are behind the scenes and affect performance rather than add new features.

For example, Chrome will now devote more resources to "active tabs" (the ones that have most recently been used) rather than give the same attention to every open tab. It says on average this will reduce CPU usage by "five times" and add an extra 75 minutes battery life on a laptop.

Quicker Startup

It also says that similar background tweaks means Chrome will now start up 25 percent quicker and cut seven percent off loading times when opening a page. (Source: blog.google)

With all such stats, it's worth remembering that the effects will vary across different machines and set-ups and that Google has likely picked a favorable example. We'll also have to wait to see if putting less resources into "inactive" tabs leads to noticeable delays when returning to them.

Google has also promised more visible changes. One will benefit people who tend to have a ridiculous number of tabs open. Users can click on a new icon to see a full list of tabs and even type to search among them.

Alternative To Settings Menus

The combined address bar and search box will now have a third function. Users can type commands such as "delete history" to bring up an action rather than have to navigate through settings menus.

Meanwhile a new "cards" feature will appear on the new tab page, which currently just shows a list of a user's most frequently visited sites. The idea of the cards is to identify which pages a user has recently visited and closed and might want to open again. The feature will not only select pages somebody is most likely to revisit (such as a recipe) but also show related content (such as variations on the dish). (Source: theverge.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do these changes appeal to you? Is slow response time or battery drain a problem with your chosen browser? What new or improved features would you like to see in a web browser?

Filed under:
Internet
| Tags:
browser
,
chrome
,
tabs
Rate this article: 
Average: 4.8 (6 votes)

Comments

anniew's picture

Submitted by anniew on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 16:52

I have always figured Firefox to be more secure for financial things, so I didn't bother installing Chrome on the latest laptop. Is that still the case, is Firefox more secure for things such as financial accounts?
Thanks

Dennis Faas's picture

Submitted by Dennis Faas on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 17:24

Both browsers are secure for online banking, etc, as long as the bank uses SSL to encrypt the connection - which all banks do. So you're good to go with whichever browser you want to use.

buzzallnight's picture

Submitted by buzzallnight on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 17:42

time so they had something to do for the last several years.

How about putting the settings along the bottom of the screen in a status bar
instead of several crapy side loading menus that cover up the screen you are trying to adjust ????

GeeDee's picture

Submitted by GeeDee on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 00:08

What is five times less CPU usage when one times less (ie 100% less) is zero?

Does it feed power back into the national grid?

Do you need Tech Support?



I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.

Free Guide