You are hereHome › Dennis Faas › Naviko Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Review
Naviko Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Review
Infopackets Reader Paula M. writes:
" Dear Dennis,
I own a small business that has 15 employees. We process upwards of 100 emails a day, many of which contain important contracts and attachments. We use MS Outlook 365 as our email client and OneDrive to share attachments between employees and devices (such as smartphones). The emails and documents are critical and I need a way to backup both Microsoft Outlook 365 emails and OneDrive files locally in case our workstations are compromised. Do you know of an Office 365 backup program that can backup Outlook as well as OneDrive? Much thanks! "
My response:
There are a few third-party products on the market that can make backups of Outlook 365 and OneDrive. After a bit of research into this, it looks like Naviko Backup for Microsoft Office 365 does exactly what you're asking to do.
Naviko Backup for Microsoft Office 365: Features
- intuitive web user interface simplifies administration for entire office
- backup Outlook 365 / Exchange Online mailboxes and OneDrive for Business user accounts
- protect data and eliminate risk of application and data loss
- built in search tool scans backed up data, then you can restore what you need
- restore emails, attachments, files and folders back to the original or custom locations
- perform incremental backups: saves space and time on backups
Naviko Backup for Microsoft Office 365: Explained
I've paraphrased some of the most of the important features from their website:
Nakivo Backup and Replication provides scalability for a rapidly growing infrastructure. With Backup for Microsoft Office 365, you can protect thousands of Exchange Online and OneDrive for Business users with a single deployment of the software. The software is scalable which means that the interface will remain the same as infrastructure grows. Backup for Microsoft Office 365 is licensed per user and can be combined with any edition and license type, meaning that you only pay for what you need.
The intuitive web user interface simplifies backup and recovery jobs; easily manage backups and restorations without spending time training your IT staff. To start backing up Exchange Online and OneDrive for Business data, add the Microsoft Office 365 account to the inventory, create a Backup Repository and run a job to start the backup process. You can also easily run granular recoveries of the items you need.
There are three major advantages to storing your data locally vs the cloud in terms of backups. First, on-premise backups are easily accessible and readily available which can reduces recovery time of data. Secondly, hard drive storage required for the backups is a one-time fee (such as an external hard drive), instead of having to pay monthly fees for cloud storage. Thirdly, by storing backups on-site, you can stay compliant with industry-specific regulations that stipulate where personal data must be stored.
Pricing and Support
The cost is based on a per-user basis at $0.75 per user per month on a three (3) year contact. That equates to $27 for each employee per year. This type of setup allows for flexibility and scalability. Included is 24/7 support and maintenance via phone, chat and email.
Trial Download
You can download Backup for Microsoft Office 365 from Nakivo's website here:
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?