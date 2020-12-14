videoproc review

What's one of the best one-stop video editing software available for both PC and Mac?

Answer: Digiarty's VideoProc!

From the makers of WinX DVD Ripper and WinX Video Convert comes VideoProc: a multi-award winning software program that allows you to edit, convert, resize and adjust large/4K videos, DVDs, and audio at fully accelerated speed.

VideoProc: Features Overview

A Simple to use, Powerful Professional Video Editor

VideoProc allows you to quickly edit and share videos for social media sharing. Easily cut, merge, rotate, crop, add effects and touch up video in no time flat! Produce studio-quality video like a pro: including stabilization, easily remove background noise from video, make GIFs from video, fisheye lens distortion correction, and synchronize audio with video.

Full GPU Acceleration for Encoding Video

Level-3 hardware acceleration makes VideoProc the number one video editor with up to 47x faster encoding while preserving video and audio quality.

Huge Codec Library

With over 370+ codecs to choose from, this 4K video processing tool can manipulate both audio video sources from just about anywhere, including: camera, iPhone, Android, GoPro, camcorder, and more! Choose from H264 and H265 (HEVC), iPhone/MP4 and MKV, as well as AVI and YouTube ... plus much more!

Easily Resize and Enhance Video

With VideoProc, you can reduce video size and adjust screen resolutions, adjust bit rate, increase and decrease frame rate, change aspect ratio, adjust audio sample rate, change video/audio codecs, plus muhc more! You can even upscale from HD to 4k, or downscale to lower resolutions.

Rip Videos, Music; Record GamePlay / Webinars / Screen

VideoProc allows you to quickly and easily download online videos from multiple websites, as well as music. Over 1,000 websites are supported. You can also record gameplay, presentations, webinar, Skype calls, stream videos from desktop, webcam or both concurrently in picture-in-picture mode.

VideoProc: See How it Works

Watch the video below to see how VideoProc works:

VideoProc: Hardware and OS Requirements

VideoProc works on Windows versions 7 to 10 (both 32 and 64-bit), as well as Mac OS X 10.5 (2007) - to OS X 11 (Big Sur, 2020). Hardware requirements include: 1 GHz Intel or AMD Processor, 1 GB RAM, and minimum 200MB of hard drive space for installation.

Download VideoProc: Free Trial

Download VideoProc now to try it out using the links below. All features of the trial are unlocked, but the program is limited to 5 minutes of video editing.

Special Offer for Infopackets Readers

Act now and receive 65% off one lifetime license of VideoProc - available until December 26, 2020! Included is a 30-day money back guarantee and priority tech support. With a lifetime license, you will also receive free unlimited upgrades in the future. Regular price is $78.90 - now only $29.95 . You save a whopping $48.95!

Use the link below to get this deal now:

https://www.videoproc.com/event/holiday-offer-info.htm

Happy software hunting!