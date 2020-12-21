Digiarty Software Bonanza: Up to 62% Off!

Infopackets Reader Leona L. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

We really appreciate you mentioning our software to your readers! We would like to extend another holiday offer - this time it is lifetime licenses of our most popular software, including: WinX DVD Ripper, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy Pro, and WinX MediaTrans. Would you please pass on the word to your audience. Thank you and Happy Holidays! "

My response:

Thanks again, Leona. I'll discuss the details below.

Limited Time Offer for Infopackets Readers - Up to 62% Off

Digiarty software has created a special page for readers - effective December 21, 2020 and until January 1st, 2021, you will receive up to 62% off WinX DVD Ripper, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy Pro, and WinX MediaTrans.

There is a catch -

There is a limited amount that is being sold; the first 50 orders will receive the biggest discount - for example: up to 62% off WinX DVD Ripper - while the next 50 orders of WinX DVD Ripper will receive 56% off, etc. Essentially, the discounts are staggered and it's best to purchase now rather than later.

Below I'll mention a quick rundown of each program, with a quick video and review (if applicable).

WinX DVD Ripper

Details: rip / copy / backup DVDs in 5 minutes or less; share the DVD on other devices (phone, tablet); convert and shrink DVD format into other file formats (.MP4), plus more.

See our full online review of WinX DVD Ripper here.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

Details: convert high definition (HD) and 4K videos into other file formats (HEVC, MKV, MP4 etc); full video editing with: cut / trim / crop / merge videos, etc; download and convert online videos from 1,000+ websites, including Youtube; compress large videos into 50%+ smaller files without loss of quality; record screen video, plus more.

See our full online review of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe here.

WinX DVD Copy Pro

Details: copy / backup movie DVD to blank DVD; convert DVD to ISO image, MPEG, and other file formats; burn ISO files to DVD; extract audio only from DVD; backup support for Disney DVDs, plus much more.

WinX MediaTrans

Details: an excellent alternative to iTunes - allows you to backup and transfer data between iPhone and Mac; manage music play lists; delete photos in camera roll; auto-convert video into iOS compatible; convert HEIC files to JPG; create custom iPhone ringtones; make iPhone act like a USB drive (for copying files to and from device), etc.

See our full online review of WinX MediaTrans here.

Discount Links - up to 62% Off

You can access the special discount links here:

https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/holiday-special-deal.htm?ttref=20newa-webd-ifpks

Happy software hunting!