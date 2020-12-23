New Win10 Patch Causes Blue Screen of Death

A Windows 10 update causing problems is no surprise, but the two latest glitches will be familiar to long-time users. Both can lead to the dreaded "Blue Screen of Death," indicating a significant problem.

The first problem affects users who run the built-in CHKDSK utility, which scans hard drives to look for errors. It appears that running "chkdsk /f" via command line (after the new KB4592438 patch has been applied) can cause the file system to corrupt, which then might result in Windows not able to boot at all.

Microsoft says a fix has already been rolled out through an automatic update, though it may take a day to get to everyone. In the meantime, its advice for affected users is as follows:

The device should automatically start up into the Recovery Console after failing to start up a few times.

Select Advanced options.

Select Command Prompt from the list of actions.

Once Command Prompt opens, type: chkdsk /f

Allow chkdsk to complete the scan, this can take a little while.

Once it has completed, type: exit

The device should now start up as expected. If it restarts into Recovery Console, select Exit and continue to Windows 10. (Source: microsoft.com)

Gamers Frustrated

The other problem affects users with a file called CorsairVBusDriver.sys installed. That's found on machines with drivers for equipment made by Corsair, which targets game players. They include specialist keyboards and mice for precision control, cooling fans and memory. Users affected by this bug have reported crashes and the computer failing to report.

While some users have reported finding a workaround, it's somewhat complex and could cause further problems. Instead, the best advice seems to be to contact Corsair directly to ask how to solve the problem on a specific machine. (Source: windowslatest.com)

BSOD Returns

The "Blue Screen Of Death", known in technical terms as an exception error or stop error, is triggered when Windows is no longer able to operate safely. It often requires a hard reset (physically switching the computer off and on again). The screen displays white text, usually with an error code, on a blue background.

What's Your Opinion?

When was the last time you saw the Blue Screen of Death? Do you think Windows 10 has more bugs than previous versions of Windows or are they just more widely reported? Do you use System Restore and similar features to mitigate the problems of crashes?