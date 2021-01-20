Dating App 'Politics' Filter Turned Against Rioters

A dating app has removed – and then replaced – a filter for political views among potential partners. Bumble discovered some users were taking advantage of the filter to "entrap" people involved in the recent breach of the US Capitol.

Bumble is a dating app that works like several others in that it shows users potential matches in their geographic area. If two users both indicate an interest in each other's profile, they can begin communication. However, unlike most such services, with a male-female match, only the woman can initiate contact and begin an exchange of messages.

Users can filter the matches that they see through several criteria, including stated political views. Recently several female users posted on social media to claim they or people they knew had taken advantage of this feature for non-dating reasons.

FBI Contacted

The users reportedly set their political view to "Conservative" and then used the filtered results to match with male users showing strong right-wing views in their profiles. They then initiated contact with the male users, apparently indicating they shared the views.

Perhaps inevitably some male users aiming to show the strength of their feelings (either politically or "romantically") began sharing photographs or videos of themselves taking part in the breach of the Capitol. The female users then shared the material with the FBI, which had previously asked for any digital evidence.

Filter Temporarily Removed

Around a week after the first such reports, Bumble announced that "We've temporarily removed our politics filter to prevent misuse. However, please rest assured that we prohibit any content that promotes terrorism or racial hatred, and we've already removed any users that have been confirmed as participants in the attack of the US Capitol." (Source: theverge.com)

Bumble now says it restored the function within 24 hours of removing it. It also says it has blocked members who have used the app to "spread insurrectionist content." The company hasn't said why it quickly reversed the decision, though it appears it received complaints both from those who found the politics filter genuinely useful and those who thought the company was protecting people involved in the breach. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

What's Your Opinion?

Was Bumble right to remove the filter in these circumstances? Was it appropriate for women to use the app in this way? Should dating apps have political viewpoint filters in the first place?