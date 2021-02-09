3 Billion Online Pics Scraped for Face-Match Database

Canadian privacy regulators say a company that used online photos to train artificial intelligence tools breached privacy rules. They said Clearview had used "the mass collection of biometric information from billions of people, without express consent."

US company Clearview offers services to law enforcement agencies and private businesses trying to identify people from a photo. It maintains a database of more than three billion images which it uses to try to find a match using artificial intelligence.

Clearview gathered most of these pictures by "scraping" online sites such as Flickr. That caught the attention of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and its local counterparts in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.

Company Cites 'Freedom Of Expression'

They said the database included images of Canadian adults and children and thus constituted collecting sensitive biometric information without consent, which breaches Canadian privacy laws. They also said some of the uses of the information would not be allowed even with consent.

Clearview said it did not have a "real and substantial connection" to Canada and this did not come under the country's privacy laws. This is not the case, however. (Source: theregister.com)

The company also said it did not need to get consent because the image had already been placed in the public domain. It also argues that the combination of the benefit to society of improved law enforcement and unlikeliness of significant harm to individuals meant that its business and freedom of expression outweighed privacy rights.

Mounties Under The Microscope

The privacy regulators recommended that Clearview should stop offering services to Canadian clients, stop collecting images of Canadian individuals, and delete any images it already has of Canadians.

Clearview has already stopped serving Canadian clients but "did not demonstrate a willingness to follow the other recommendations." The regulators say that if may take enforcement action if Clearview continues to hold and collect the images of Canadians. (Source: gc.ca)

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is also conducting an ongoing investigation into whether the Royal Canadian Mounted Police broke any rules when it used Clearview's services up to June last year.

What's Your Opinion?

Should privacy rules ban companies collecting and using images in this way? Does it matter that the individuals had posted the images online? Does the benefit to law enforcement outweigh privacy rights?