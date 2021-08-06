Nations Ranked For Online Censorship

At least 175 countries have some form of online censorship according to a newly-published study. The degree varies wildly, however, and is somewhat dependent on definitions.

The report comes from Comparitech, which ranked the 175 countries for "censorship" in six categories of Internet use: file sharing torrents, pornography, political media, social media, virtual private networks and apps for messaging or voice over Internet protocol (such as Skype).

For each category it gave the country one point if it had some form of legal restriction and two points for an outright ban. That gave a score ranging from 0 to 12 to reflect the level of restrictions. (Source: comparitech.com)

Totalitarian Regimes Dominate

None of the 175 countries got a zero score. Thirty countries each scored one point, in every case for restricting torrents. This is most commonly a case of a court ordering either a torrent site or a particular torrent file blocked because it was used to illegally distribute copyrighted material.

That's one of the big limitations of such a study: it's questionable whether that counts as censorship being that only the broadest interpretation of "free speech" doesn't have exemptions for copyright. Even those who consider this to be censorship may not see it as equally concerning as a block on political expression.

US Close To Bottom Score

Unsurprisingly, regimes with little or no democracy topped the list. China and North Korea both scored 11 and the only reason they didn't get maximum is because theoretical complete bans on some messaging services aren't fully enforced. Iran scored 10, with Belarus, Qatar, Syria, Thailand, Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates all scoring 8.

The United States scored only two points, stemming from some court orders that shut down entire torrent sites. That was classed as more serious than a one-point torrent restriction because a site wide shutdown could stop users distributing material that wasn't covered by copyright.

What's Your Opinion?

Are such rankings useful? Do you consider a ban on a specific torrent or an entire torrent site to be censorship? Is it meaningful to rank censorship when its definition varies from country to country?