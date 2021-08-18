Firefox Takes Aim At Cookies

Firefox has added a new feature letting users remove all traces of visiting a website, including cookies. It builds on the browser's existing technology that makes it harder for a single site to track users across the web.

Both features aim to tackle the problem that tracking and other records of online activity come from a variety of sources. Visiting a particular site creates several pieces of data on a computer, while cookies are made more complicated because the site that places them on a computer isn't always the same as the site that access and uses the cookie.

Total Cookie Protection

The existing feature, which rolled out in February, is called Total Cookie Protection. It affects the way cookies are organized on the user's computer. In simple terms, they are organized into separate buckets (or perhaps that should be "cookie jars") by the site the user was visiting when the cookie was placed.

That means online businesses can't create a single cookie to track activity across multiple sites and will find it harder to link together data from different cookies on the user's machine. It's by no means foolproof, but should definitely reduce unwanted tracking.

It also means users can clear all the cookies placed by a particular site, whether a cookie is designed for that site or placed on behalf of a third party such as an advertiser.

Forget Everything

The new feature lets users clear all data created by visiting a site. It's activated by viewing browsing history, right-clicking on an entry for a particular site, then selecting "Forget About This Site." (Source: arstechnica.com)

Doing so not only clears all cookies set by the site (including third party) but it also removes it from browsing history and deletes any locally stored files such as code scripts or cached images. The idea is to make it much simpler to carry out a task that currently involves multiple steps and some potentially time-consuming searches.

The feature comes with Firefox version 91, which also catches up with Chrome on secure websites. Firefox will now take any site address and look for a secure (https://) version by default. Only if it can't find one will it attempt to load the insecure (http://) version. (Source: xda-developers.com)

