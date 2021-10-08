You are hereHome › John Lister › Microsoft Unveils New Skype Features
Microsoft Unveils New Skype Features
Microsoft has announced a range of updates to Skype. It's something of a surprise given the tool has taken a major backseat in recent years.
With remote working on the increase since the start of the pandemic and more people making video calls to friends and family they couldn't see in person, other services have come to the forefront. In particular Microsoft has put more emphasis on its business videoconference tool Teams, while many home users have switched to Zoom.
Some had even speculated Microsoft would ditch Skype altogether. Instead its promising changes both in user functions and behind the scenes. This includes the desktop version being "30 percent faster" and the Android version being "2000 percent faster." That's a slightly odd metric for a real-time service, but should mean fewer freezes and delays. (Source: thurrott.com)
Clearer Displays
The most visible change will be to the interface, which Microsoft calls the "calling stage". Users will be able to see themselves on screen for the first time. There will also be a more useful display grid with a better arrangement for calls with multiple users and an option to remove audio-only callers from the display so that everyone else's window can be larger.
Another change is called "TwinCam", letting users add a second video feed on their account, for example using a smartphone as well as a webcam. The idea is to make it easier to show something close-up, for example when giving a virtual tour of a house, without the need to lug a laptop around.
Live Translation
Most of the other changes are somewhat gimmicky, for example letting users choose their own notification sounds and display icons to communicate a "reaction" in the same way as a text chat.
There will also be support on all devices for Skype's Universal Translator which, in theory at least, provides a simultaneous audio translation when people using different language speak to one another. (Source: techradar.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Do you regularly use Skype? Has the past couple of years changed the way you use video calling? What other features would you find useful?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Women do not like using Skype on cell phones, so something to
fix that would be good :)
Will this version still work on Win 7?
Whatever you did to find this story,
keep doing it,
the first time in years I saw a story here first!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!