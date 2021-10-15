You are hereHome › John Lister › Android Phones Susceptible to 'FluBot' Malware
Android Phones Susceptible to 'FluBot' Malware
Scammers have developed a new tactic to spread malware. It's a piece of evil genius with the emphasis strictly on the evil.
The scam involves a piece of malware that targets Android phones. It's dubbed FluBot, though that appears to be more a reference to the way it's designed to quickly spread rather than having any connection to human illnesses.
FluBot first appeared earlier this year in a fairly conventional form. It starts with unsolicited text messages claiming to be from a courier company that was unable to make a delivery. The culprits appear to have been taking advantage of people doing more online shopping following lockdown periods, but now being more likely to be out of the house and miss deliveries.
The messages include a link to a page with a button that supposedly downloads a dedicated app for rearranging a delivery and then tracking its progress. Instead, it's actually malware that appears mainly designed to try to access financial account logins. It also sends copies of the original text message to other phones, hence the virus-like spreading.
Security researchers highlighted the problem and in the past few weeks government agencies in countries including New Zealand ran awareness campaigns. That's when the scammers unleashed their new twist.
Bogus Warning
The download page no longer offers a tracking app but instead shows what appears to be a warning page with white text on a red background reading:
Your device is infected with the FluBot malware. Android has detected that your device has been infected. FluBot is an Android spyware that aims to steal financial login and password data from your device. You must install an Android security update to remove FluBot.
The message finishes with a button marked "Install security update." (Source: threatpost.com)
Android At Risk
Of course, this is all a lie. The phone showing this message does not have FluBot... until, that is, the user clicks the button which, rather than remove the malware, starts the process of installing it.
Although the messages have appeared on iPhones, FluBot appears to only be a risk to Android phones. The best advice is to never click on a link in a text message without first verifying it from the supposed sender. (Source: lifehacker.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Have you seen such messages? Are you surprised by the creativity of the scammers? How confident are you that you can spot such scams?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?