Report: Facebook Moderation May Never Be Enough

Internal Facebook documents suggest automated moderating will never pick up more than a small portion of the hate speech posted on the site. The figures suggest Facebook has used some creative wording when publicly arguing how well its systems are working.

The company has a natural interest in using automated moderation, particularly with artificial intelligence that doesn't simply follow rules to spot content that breaks site rules, but develops its own methods for detecting it.

That's because it's highly unlikely Facebook could every employ enough humans to manually moderate posts (before or after they are published) given the site gets an estimated five billion pieces of content a day. (Source: buzzfeednews.com)

100 Hate Speech Comments Could Slide By

Internal documents made public by a former employee show that AI tools pick up posts that make up around three to five percent of total views of material with hate speech and 0.6 percent of views of material which depicts or incites violence.

Another document noted the overall "detection" rate meant a Facebook page group could on average host 100 posts or comments that broke the rules on hate speech before facing a 30 day suspension. (Source: arstechnica.com)

AI Moderation May Never Be Enough

Meanwhile an engineer said that between human and automated moderation it's possible the company will never have a system that detects the majority of rule-breaking posts. The engineer added that the current approach might max out at a 10 to 20 percent detection rate.

This depressing data is somewhat at odds with Facebook's public spin which suggests automated moderation does a great job. It's even claimed that the AI detects 98 percent of hate speech before users report it.

While this may be true, the catch appears to be that it's largely down to users simply not bothering to report material that gets through the moderation. That's partly because they may think it's not likely to have any effect, but partly because Facebook intentionally made it more difficult to make a report. Either way, the 98 percent claim doesn't reflect the material that breaks the rules but never gets reported.

