You are hereHome › John Lister › Report: Facebook Moderation May Never Be Enough
Report: Facebook Moderation May Never Be Enough
Internal Facebook documents suggest automated moderating will never pick up more than a small portion of the hate speech posted on the site. The figures suggest Facebook has used some creative wording when publicly arguing how well its systems are working.
The company has a natural interest in using automated moderation, particularly with artificial intelligence that doesn't simply follow rules to spot content that breaks site rules, but develops its own methods for detecting it.
That's because it's highly unlikely Facebook could every employ enough humans to manually moderate posts (before or after they are published) given the site gets an estimated five billion pieces of content a day. (Source: buzzfeednews.com)
100 Hate Speech Comments Could Slide By
Internal documents made public by a former employee show that AI tools pick up posts that make up around three to five percent of total views of material with hate speech and 0.6 percent of views of material which depicts or incites violence.
Another document noted the overall "detection" rate meant a Facebook page group could on average host 100 posts or comments that broke the rules on hate speech before facing a 30 day suspension. (Source: arstechnica.com)
AI Moderation May Never Be Enough
Meanwhile an engineer said that between human and automated moderation it's possible the company will never have a system that detects the majority of rule-breaking posts. The engineer added that the current approach might max out at a 10 to 20 percent detection rate.
This depressing data is somewhat at odds with Facebook's public spin which suggests automated moderation does a great job. It's even claimed that the AI detects 98 percent of hate speech before users report it.
While this may be true, the catch appears to be that it's largely down to users simply not bothering to report material that gets through the moderation. That's partly because they may think it's not likely to have any effect, but partly because Facebook intentionally made it more difficult to make a report. Either way, the 98 percent claim doesn't reflect the material that breaks the rules but never gets reported.
What's Your Opinion?
Have you ever reported content on Facebook that broke the rules? Do you think Facebook is serious about the problem? Can any combination of human and automated moderation ever cope with the sheer scale of content on the site?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?