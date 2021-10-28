Brave 'Privacy Browser' Ditches Google

A browser that promotes privacy as its key feature is ditching Google as its default search engine. Brave will instead use its own search service, though users are free to change back.

Although Brave is based on the same Chromium code as Google Chrome, it's marketed towards users worried about privacy. By default it blocks all third-party ads and tracking tools.

Until now, the browser has used well-known search engines as the default search tool. These include Google in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and DuckDuckGo in Germany.

However, Brave has been developing its own search engine. It now processes almost 80 million queries a month, which sounds like a large number until you compare it to Google, which analysts estimate handles around 150 billion queries a month.

Search May Not Be As Useful

Despite that comparison, Brave says it "has reached the quality and critical mass needed to become our default search option." It will now make it the default for new users. (Source: theverge.com)

It could become a test of how users are willing to balance privacy and performance in practice. At the moment the Brave Search tool is based on an "independent index" that doesn't collect data from users about their searches or which results they click on.

That may make it very difficult to produce as useful a search as the likes of Google which are constantly updated to take account of which results users opt for (and whether they quickly come back) to learn more about exactly what users are looking for when they search for a particular phrase.

Ads Coming To Results Page

As part of the switch, Brave is also starting the "Web Discovery Project", an opt-in in which users can choose to let it collect such data anonymously. The data will be combined for analysis, but not linked to any individual or device. (Source: thurrott.com)

Another potentially controversial move from Brave is that it plans at some stage to ad its own advertising to search results pages, with an option to pay to remove ads. That could be a tricky sell to users and advertisers alike as, without personalized data, there's a good chance the ads will be less relevant to the specific user.

What's Your Opinion?

Which browser do you use? How much does privacy play in your decisions on browsers and search tools? Is privacy a price worth paying for more useful search results?