USB-C to Carry 240W, to Eliminate Brick Chargers

The end of brick-like chargers that only fit one laptop is a step closer. The first USB cables that can carry up to 240 watts of power are now in production.

For many years, one of the biggest drawbacks of laptops was the charger. In most cases they were considerably thicker than the laptop itself. They were also usually specific to the device (both in the plug/socket size and in the specific amount of power delivered). That meant somebody who lost or broke their charger would often face delay and expense before they could charge their device again.

Things got a little better with the introduction of the USB-C format. While most of the attention was on the fact the plug connected either way up (ending a major frustration with USB), another big benefit was that USB-C cables can carry power as well as data.

Options Opened

That not only simplifies the selection of ports on a device, but opens up more options for charging. A dedicated charger, a phone charger or adapter, and even a cable straight into a USB socket in a wall outlet will all charge the laptop.

The big limitation so far has been the amount of power carried and thus the speed of recharging. As a rough rule of thumb, using a dedicated USB-C wall charger is around three times as quick as using a phone adapter (with a normal-size wall plug).

That still leaves users having to choose between speed and convenience/portability. It also means some more powerful laptops can't work with USB-C and still require bulky proprietary models.

Cable Confusion

Now the first USB-C cables have appeared that can carry the same amount of power as a dedicated brick charger. Specifically, they have a maximum limit of 240 watts, 48 volts and 5 amps. They'll still need an adapter to plug in to the wall, but this should be much less bulky than many current models. (Source: tomshardware.com)

The bad news is that picking the right cable could get very confusing. The initial range has different models with different combinations of length, power capacity, and data capacity. That might undermine the entire "one cable to fit them all" philosophy. (Source: theverge.com)

