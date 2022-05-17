You are hereHome › John Lister › Google Rethinks Removal Policy
Google Rethinks Removal Policy
Google is making it easier for people to remove web pages with their personal contact details from search results. It won't remove them from web pages, but may make it less likely people will come across them.
The policy makes information less visible in two ways. Firstly, it stops it appearing on the search results page through the extracts from the relevant pages. Secondly, it may make it less likely the page that hosts the content will appear in a search result.
While Google is legally required to remove some personal information from search results under European privacy laws, it goes a step further with its own policies. For example, it's already possible to ask it to remove any financial account numbers that could help fraudsters. The company will also remove personal information from "doxxing" where somebody's identity or contact details is maliciously leaked, often to encourage harassment.
Contact Info Could Be Removed
Now Google is expanding the voluntary policy and will consider requests to remove pages from its search database if they include "personal contact information like a phone number, email address, or physical address." (Source: blog.google)
It will also consider removing entries that contain details such as log-in credentials that could aid identity theft.
Google says it will consider each request individually. It says it may keep the page in its database if its overall usefulness outweighs the risk to the individual, for example if it's a news article.
It will also reject requests to remove pages that are "part of the public record", for example a government database or official documents.
Child Images Controlled
The move follows a recent change that lets under 18s (or their parents or guardians) ask Google to remove any images of the child. Again, this doesn't remove the image from the website on which it originally appears, but does mean it won't show up in Google Image Search results as a thumbnail or link. (Source: bbc.co.uk)
In both cases, Google suggests also contacting the websites where the information appears and asking for it to be taken down. That's not always effective, particularly where the website in questions is operating in a malicious or unlawful way.
What's Your Opinion?
Is this a good move by Google? Has it found the right balance of which pages to remove from its search database? How much difference does Google's search database make if the page itself is still online?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?