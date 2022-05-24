You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows 11 .NET Update Goes Badly
Windows 11 .NET Update Goes Badly
The most recent Windows 11 update has caused bugs so significant that some users may be better off uninstalling it, despite the security implications. It's a situation with some particularly embarrassing elements for Microsoft.
The update has the code name KB5013943 and was released to the general public on May 10th. It's reported some users in Microsoft's test program who got the update early experienced problems, meaning it's a surprise the same bugs appear to still have been present in the general release.
Compatibility Glitches
The problem is with the .NET Framework. That's effectively a set of tools and reusable code that developers can use to ensure compatibility when designing software for Windows.
Windows 11 with the latest update in place doesn't seem to be playing well with .NET, leading to a series of problems. In some cases, applications crash with the error code 0xc0000135. In other cases, Windows itself crashes with the dreaded "Blue Screen of Death" error message.
Some users have even reported being unable to start video conferencing tool Microsoft Teams. While some regular Teams users would consider that a bonus rather than a bug, it's not a good look for Microsoft's own software to be affected.
Twin Solutions
Affected users have a couple of solutions. One suggestion is to check whether or not the .NET framework has been disabled. (Source: microsoft.com)
To check and fix this, users should:
- Press the Windows key.
- Type "Windows Features" without the quote marks and press Enter.
- Check the box marked ".NET Framework 3.5 (includes .NET 2.0 and 3.0)"
- Click OK.
An alternative option is to uninstall the update. To do this users should:
- Press the Windows key.
- Type "Windows Update Settings".
- Click "Windows Update" then "View Update History" then "Uninstall Update".
- Select "KB5012643" and then "Uninstall".
This is definitely more of a last resort option as it will mean undoing some other bug fixes and security patches. That means its only really worth considering for users who are experiencing problems and can't fix it with the Microsoft suggested solution. (Source: techradar.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Have you experienced this problem? Has Windows 11 generally been glitch-free for you? How does this compare with previous version of Windows?
