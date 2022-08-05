You are hereHome › John Lister › Insulin App Restricted By Google SMS Rules
Insulin App Restricted By Google SMS Rules
The makers of an app that can alert parents when a diabetic child is at risk say Google's rules are making it harder to use the app. Play Store rules designed to stop malware mean the app can't send text messages directly.
The app is called CamAps FX and works with medical devices to operate an "artificial pancreas" for type-1 diabetes, which is a hereditary condition. It connects to a glucose monitor and an insulin pump, constantly monitoring glucose levels and then delivering insulin as necessary. (Source: camdiab.com)
The BBC reports that while it's suitable for adults, the app is particularly useful for young children who might struggle to keep on top of manually monitoring and managing their condition. To help with this, the app can also send SMS text messages to parents or other responsible adults if glucose levels are unusually high or low. (Source: bbc.co.uk)
SMS Messaging Blocked
That's proven problematic when it comes to distributing the app through the official Google Play Store. Google rules significantly restrict an app's access to a phone's SMS text messaging, the idea being to stop apps that might hijack the messaging, for example to send bogus links to contacts or to message premium rate numbers that can charge the user's phone service bill.
The maker of the app say it took them two years to even get the app into the Play Store because Google said the text messaging feature was not a "core function" and thus wasn't allowed. The makers had to distribute it through the Amazon app store, which is less prominent and can be off-putting for some phone users.
Costly Restriction
Now the app is in the Play store, Google has restricted the messaging. The app can only directly send alerts to Bluetooth, which only works when the recipient's phone is very close by.
The app can't directly send SMS messages from the phone and instead has to route them via a web-based service. That brings a cost for every message for the app operators, threatening the financial viability of the service.
What's Your Opinion?
Should Google rethink its policy? Is this a necessary restriction to prevent malware? Should apps be allowed to user SMS messaging if the user explicitly gives informed permission?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Alternative options to SMS texting
I'm not sure why they can't send emails instead of SMS, or re-route the SMS texts to have the app's central server deliver SMS texts instead of through the app directly. Optionally, they could set up a client app for the parent that messages between the child's monitoring app.