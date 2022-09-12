You are hereHome › John Lister › PC Monitor Tracks User Movement for Ergonomics
PC Monitor Tracks User Movement for Ergonomics
LG has made a monitor that automatically moves to the most comfortable viewing position for the user. The UltraFine Display Ergo AI can also move throughout the day to reduce the risk of users sitting in the same position for extended periods.
The monitor has different modes attempting to mitigate different health and safety risks for users. One is the problem of not sitting at a suitable distance or comfortable angle, which can lead to eye and neck strain.
Another is the problem of sitting in the same position throughout the day. If this position involves either slouching or excessive stretching, it can damage muscles or nerves or cause short-term pain.
Screen Won't Sit Still
The LG monitor appears to be mounted on a robotic stand and includes a built-in camera. It can detect the user's position and move the screen up and down in a range of 16 millimetres. It can also tilt the screen forward or backwards by 20 degrees. (Source: lgnewsroom.com)
The monitor has three modes. The Continuous Motion mode means the monitor is always moving and tilting, the idea being to change so slowly that it isn't annoyingly noticeable, but fast enough that users readjust their position frequently without thinking about it.
There's also a Periodic Motion that changes the position noticeably at regular intervals. As well as forcing the user to shift their head and body slightly, this could also be a cue to take a break.
Camera Tracks User Movement
The third mode, AI Movement, uses the camera to track the user's movements and immediately shifts the screen. The idea is to keep the screen a consistent distance and angle from the user.
How well this works remains to be seen. One obvious downside would be if the distance and angle wasn't initially set to the user's preferences, which could create an endless cycle of readjustments.
The robotic stand also lets users manually swivel the screen around in a 270 degree arc, for example when quickly showing something to a user elsewhere in the office. Home users could also easily change the position of the monitor, for example switching from working at an office chair to using it as TV screen viewed from a couch. (Source: pcmag.com
What's Your Opinion?
Do you slouch or sit at an uncomfortable angle when using a screen? Would you find the LG monitor useful? Which mode would you try first?
Comments
Seems gimmicky
I sit in the same spot each day, approximately 4 feet away in front of a 55" LED TV I use for my PC monitor. It makes everything on the screen gigantic - positioned far enough that the entire screen sits perfectly in my field of vision. It's just the way I like it, though initially took some getting used to. Periodically I will look away from the screen toward the street to give my eyes a rest, but the best way to prevent exhaustion is to take breaks in between working on projects. I can only sit for so long due to coccyx (tailbone) and sciatic joint inflammation, regardless.
What could Possibly go wrong?
I'm sure that, like nursery cameras, the images captured will be guarded by the most extreme, hacker-proof technology in the universe, eliminating any potential for misuse.
I certainly trust some giant, foreign company with that responsibility. How about you?