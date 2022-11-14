Fujitsu: 'Trustable Internet' Could tackle Fake News

Fujitsu has proposed an "endorsement layer" on top of the Internet to tackle bogus information. It's an idea that would certainly face both technological and societal challenges.

The idea comes in a white paper (a report designed to provoke discussion) written alongside Keio University in Japan. It explores the idea of a "trustable Internet in which people can use information securely." (Source: kaeio.ac.jp)

The concept is simple, if abstract. The writers propose a system that "overlays a layer on the Internet, which has a mechanism to confirm the credibility of the data, so that the existing Internet is not affected, and Internet users can use the Web/applications as before."

Bogus Flood Claim

The writers give the example of an Internet user seeing a social media post with an image and a claim that flooding was likely to occur. The post could cause panic and a run on supplies from stores leading to shortages. In the example, there was no flood risk - something that would have been clearer if the user had seen other information such as local water level data.

The paper gives an example of an "endorsement graph" that the user could request to see alongside the original claim. This would bring together details of physical information (for example from Internet-connected devices) supporting or contradicting claims, along with details of how authoritative the source was. (Source: theregister.com)

Checking The Checkers

In the flooding example, the graph shows that the photo is from the city where the flooding is expected to take place, but the person making the claim is not, and that water sensors show the water levels in the city are low. The idea is not to give a definitive assessment of whether the claim is true, but rather provide more information to the user to help them make up their own mind.

The paper acknowledges one of the biggest limitations with such exercise: that it only works if users trust the sources being used to verify the credibility of claims. While it suggests a reputation mechanism that would rate the quality of supporting information, it can't do much to help where the user is motivated to distrust authoritative sources.

What's Your Opinion?

Does this idea have merit or is it simply impractical? How important is it that people have more information from which to assess claims made online? How much do people even care whether something they read and share is true?