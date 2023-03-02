Windows 11 Gets New Way To Kill Stuck Apps

The Windows 11 taskbar will soon have a quick option to kill a task or process. It's something users currently need to do by opening Task Manager.

The precise terminology of stopping Windows doing something has changed over the years, with terms including programs, applications, tasks and processes. The actual distinctions don't really matter that much to the average user, but they include whether the issue is with Windows itself or an application.

They also depend on whether the user is trying to stop an entire application or simply one of multiple things it is doing, such as running multiple tabs in a browser. Either way, it's useful to have a simple way to shut down a task or process if it's unresponsive. This should be a last resort as forcibly stopping a task could mean data loss or other problems.

Task Manager No Longer Only Option

Traditionally closing a task or process involves opening Task Manager, finding the relevant entry in in a list, right-clicking and selecting "End task" or a similar option. The forthcoming change to Windows 11 means it will also be available for open applications through the taskbar. That's the set of large icons at the bottom of the screen that, by default, moved from the left the centre with Windows 11.

Right-clicking on any taskbar option will soon bring up an "End task" option along with an icon of a circle with a diagonal line through it. (Source: windowslatest.com)

Feature Still In Testing

The new feature is built into in the Dev channel version of Windows but not enabled by default. The Dev channel is the earliest stage of public testing (outside of Windows own staff), so it may be a while before it's included and enabled for ordinary users. (Source: betanews.com)

Users have noted that although the new feature will save a few clicks, it does slightly increase the chance of an unwanted outcome. Somebody who right-clicks on the wrong icon by mistake and doesn't notice before clicking "End task" might unintentionally close a task or process and lose unsaved data.

