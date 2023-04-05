You are hereHome › Dennis Faas › Man Claims to Scientifically Reverse Age by 5 Years
Man Claims to Scientifically Reverse Age by 5 Years
Is it possible to reverse aging in human beings - or at least, slow down the aging process?
American entrepreneur and investor Bryan Johnson seems to think so. Johnson is the founder of Kernel, a startup that develops brain-machine interfaces and other neuroscience technologies. Prior to founding Kernel, he founded Braintree, a payments company that was later acquired by PayPal for $800 million.
$2 Million Regimen Consists of Diet, Exercise and Rigorous Testing
Johnson recently made headlines for his unusual approach to aging, which involves adhering to a strict diet and exercise regimen, as well as undergoing a range of medical treatments aimed at slowing or reversing the aging process. To achieve this goal, he has relied on medicine and technology as well as a team of 30 specialists, including nutritionists and MRI experts.
In a recent interview with Fortune.com, Johnson discussed his passion for life and his desire to live longer. So far, he's invested $2 million in his anti-aging regimen and claims to have the heart health of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.
One Hundred Daily Protocols
Johnson's daily routine is comprised of 100 different protocols, including daily body fat scans, routine MRIs, and invasive blood and stool sample tests.
He consumes a precise 1,977 calories per day and over 70 pounds of vegetables each month. His breakfast consists of broccoli, cauliflower, black lentils, mushrooms, garlic, and ginger, followed by a meal of "nutty pudding" with nuts and berries and a final meal of vegetables, berries, nuts, and seeds, along with 15 grams of 100% dark chocolate and 30 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil.
He has given up his previous habit of drinking three ounces of red wine a day to meet his metrics.
Johnson wakes up at 4:30 each morning to complete 35 different exercises and consumes his list of supplements. His "Blueprint Project" measures the health of his organs to determine his rate of aging, and plans to continue this regimen indefinitely.
A Walking Experiment
Although aging and longevity experts find Johnson's commitment fascinating, they question the level of discipline and money required to maintain the routine, as well as the limited science available to back up his choices.
According to longevity expert Dan Buettner, Johnson is "a walking experiment." Buettner acknowledges that Johnson is worth paying attention to, but suggests that the results of his efforts may not be clear for another decade.
As Johnson continues to pursue his ambitious goals, many in the longevity and aging communities will be watching closely to see what comes of his efforts. While some remain skeptical, others are hopeful that the experimentation will lead to new breakthroughs in the field of aging research.
Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that Bryan Johnson's story serves as a powerful reminder of the human desire to extend life and push beyond the limits of what we currently understand about aging and mortality. As we continue to explore new ways to improve health and well-being in the years to come, it is likely that Johnson's example will inspire others to take up the mantle and continue the quest for a longer, healthier life.
Watch the Bryan Johnson interview with Pierce Morgan
Want to learn more about Bryan Johnson's reverse aging process? Watch the below interview with Pierce Morgan, where Johnson claims to have reversed his age by approximately 5 years:
What's Your Opinion?
Would you stick to such a strict regimen to reverse the aging process? Would you eat the same things day and and day out? Do you have the willpower to avoid eating things like pizza, beer and other things deemed "detrimental" to your health?
Comments
Quite a regimen!
Wow, you have to hand it to the guy to keep up a schedule like that. I don't know that a few extra years would be worth the effort but it is certainly commendable. If I were to do that, with my luck, I would probably get hit by a bus on the way to the gym.
A bottle of wine and
naked hot woman will make you 10 to 20 years younger :)