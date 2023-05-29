Apple to Reveal $3,000 'Mixed Reality' Headset

Apple's highly anticipated mixed reality headset is set to make its debut at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Priced at any eye-watering $3,000, the product is expected to revolutionize the way we experience virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). With its unique features and seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem, the Reality Pro headset promises to be a game-changer.

A Paradigm Shift in VR and AR

For years, VR and AR have remained separate entities, detached from our everyday devices like smartphones and laptops.

Here's the difference between the two: augmented reality (AR) adds virtual elements to the real world - for example: adding a secondary virtual monitor to your PC that isn't technically there while wearing the headset; on the other hand, virtual reality (VR) replaces the real world with a fully simulated virtual environment, providing a highly immersive experience. The best example of virtual reality is playing a video game with a VR headset. (Source: pcmag.com)

That said, Apple aims to bridge the gap with AR and VR by integrating its mixed reality headset with its existing product ecosystem. Reports suggest that the headset will run iPad apps on its built-in 4K displays, paving the way for a unified app ecosystem. Additionally, Apple's devices, such as the Apple Watch, could serve as spatially linked accessories, enhancing the user experience by offering various input methods and functionalities.

Building on Existing AR Capabilities

Apple has a head start in the AR domain, thanks to its iOS ecosystem's long-standing support for AR. The iPhone and iPad Pro already feature depth-sensing lidar scanners, enabling accurate room mapping. Apple could leverage these existing AR tools and make them more accessible and prominent through the mixed reality headset's new interface. By expanding its device ecosystem, Apple aims to create a thriving environment that encourages users to invest their time and effort in AR applications.

User Interface and Control

While the display quality of Apple's mixed reality headset is highly anticipated, the focus lies on the interface and control mechanisms. Traditional VR and AR headsets often rely on game controllers for inputs, with hand tracking technology as an optional feature.

However, Apple is expected to take a different approach.

The Reality Pro headset may utilize eye tracking and hand tracking for a more accurate and streamlined user interface, potentially enhancing the speed and precision of intended actions. Apple's commitment to accessibility suggests that alternative control methods, such as voice commands or Apple Watch integration, may also be considered.

Fitness and Health Integration

One area where Apple could make a significant impact is in the fitness and health sector. While current VR headsets like the Quest 2 offer limited fitness capabilities, they often lack the design and comfort needed for extended workout sessions.

Apple's expertise in designing fitness-focused products, such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, positions the company to address these challenges. By integrating the Apple Watch's fitness and health tracking features with the mixed reality headset, Apple could provide a unique and immersive workout experience. This integration could inspire other manufacturers to invest in comfortable and breathable headgear for fitness enthusiasts.

The Quest for a Better Display

A key aspect that Apple may focus on with the Reality Pro headset is delivering an exceptional audio and video experience with a possible 4K resolution per eye and a Micro OLED display. (Source: cnet.com) While current VR and AR headsets fall short in terms of display quality, Apple aims to create a device that provides a truly immersive viewing experience.

Reports suggest that the headset will run iPad apps indicate that it may serve as a wearable extension of iOS, emphasizing its compatibility with existing Apple products. By achieving a high-quality display and audio output, Apple could position the Reality Pro headset as the go-to device for consuming multimedia content, such as movies.

Addressing Eyewear Compatibility

A common challenge faced by VR and AR headset users is compatibility with their own prescription glasses.

As headsets become smaller and more compact, manufacturers are exploring solutions to accommodate different vision requirements. Apple may seek to address this issue by incorporating adjustable diopters into the headset design or offering optional prescription inserts. In the future, Apple could even develop AR glasses that double as everyday eyewear, further integrating technology seamlessly into users' lives.

Defining the Killer Apps

One of the most critical factors in the success of any new device is the availability of compelling applications.

While gaming has been the primary focus for many VR and AR headsets, Apple has the opportunity to redefine the headset's purpose beyond gaming. Apple's ecosystem already offers a wide range of applications and services that can be adapted for mixed reality experiences. Avatars for FaceTime, immersive sports broadcasts, 3D-enabled Maps, collaborative workspaces, home improvement apps, and fitness workouts are just a few examples of potential killer apps for Apple's mixed reality headset. By providing unique and engaging experiences, Apple can solidify its position in the market and pave the way for future development.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you pay $3,000 for a augmented reality / virtual reality headset? Would you wear such a headset for productivity (at work, for example)? Do you think this device will be a game-changer in the way we use PCs, smartphones and similar tech?