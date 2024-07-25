You are hereHome › John Lister › Quantum Computing Could Be Reality Soon
Quantum Computing Could Be Reality Soon
Quantum computers could be practical in just three years from now according to a manufacturer. The technology could transform the speed and capability of computers.
Oxford Ionics says it has not only produced a quantum computer chip with twice the performance of any existing chip, but that it could mass-produce its new design without needing specialist facilities.
The idea of quantum computing has been explored for many years and aims to overcome one of the biggest limitations of traditional computing. Ultimately existing computers simply store data as either a 0 or a 1 (a bit), usually through electronic gates on a printed circuit board. Increasing capacity means either taking up more space or packing the circuitry in even tighter, which can produce physical problems.
Binary Limitations Busted
Quantum computing aims to exploit the concept of quantum physics where something can exist in two states at one time. That would remove the binary limitation of a bit and instead replace it with a "qubit", creating more possible combinations (representing more data) without extra space. Forbes uses the analogy of a sphere: "A bit can be at either of the two poles of the sphere, but a qubit can exist at any point on the sphere." (Source: forbes.com)
In principle it could mean computers can perform calculations thousands or even millions times quicker. That could not only boost speed but change what we expect computers to do. For example, it could make it easier to solve complex problems by attempting to explore every possible sequence of outcomes.
Production Easier
The biggest challenges of developing quantum computers have been overcoming physical limitations (including natural "errors") and incorporating the technology into existing manufacturing.
Oxford Ionics says its approach reduces the need for error connection, in turn making quantum chips more powerful in a practical size. It's also removed the need for lasers, making it possible to build quantum chips in a similar physical form to existing processors. In turn that makes it viable to make them on existing semiconductor production lines. (Source: bbc.co.uk)
What's Your Opinion?
Are you excited about quantum computing? Do we need more powerful computers? Is there a need for quantum chips in ordinary household PCs?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Yes Quantum PCs are the Next Big Thing
Everything electronic gets better faster and cheaper. Usually smaller too.
Quantum is just following this curve.