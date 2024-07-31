You are hereHome › John Lister › Apple Promotes Safari as Best Choice for Privacy
Apple Promotes Safari as Best Choice for Privacy
Apple has launched a privacy-focused ad campaign for the iPhone. It's billed as a promotion of its Safari browser but is clearly an attack on Google's Chrome.
The ad is loosely based on The Birds but with the creatures replaced by flying surveillance cameras that follow and attack phone users with an onscreen graphic reading "Your browsing is being watched."
It then ends with users opening the Safari browser, at which point the flying cameras explode, with a new graphic reading "Safari. A browser that's actually private."
Incognito Mode Dubiously Named
Apple has previously highlighted differences between Safari and Chrome when it comes to privacy. One is that Safari blocks cross-site tracking cookies by default. These are cookies that are issued by one site but collect data about a user's visits to other sites, most commonly to allow for targeted advertising based on browsing habits.
The other is Chrome's "Incognito" mode which, perhaps contrary to the name, only prevents online activity being recorded and stored locally in the browser. The user's activity can still be logged by Internet service providers and Google itself.
Apple says Safari's comparable Private Browsing Mode goes further to protect privacy. This includes restricting web extensions, blocking online trackers and removing identifying information added to the end of URLs for tracking. Users who subscribe to iCloud+ get extra anonymization features including having their IP disguised to hide their location without affecting country-based restrictions. (Source: macrumors.com)
Market Share Fears
More cynical analysts have suggested Apple isn't purely motivated by the welfare of its users. It may instead be concerned by the results of making it easier to change the default browser on iPhones. Around 30 percent of users have already switched their default from Safari to Chrome, with Google reportedly targeting the 50 percent mark.
Google responded to questions about the ad by Tom's Guide with a generic statement reading "Chrome is built with the goal of keeping your data safe by default and ensuring users can control when and how their data is used in Chrome to personalize their web browsing experience. We believe users should always be in control, which is why we've built easy to use privacy and security settings directly into Chrome." (Source: tomsguide.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Do you use an iPhone? Have you switched browser? How important are privacy features in your browser choice?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Safari
Is safari privacy better than having a VPN??