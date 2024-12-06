Google Play to Warn of Poor Quality Apps

Google may soon warn users before they download a mediocre app. It's the first time the warnings will appear for matters of quality rather than security.

The changes were spotted by Android Authority and are buried away in the code of the Play Store app. The code would make the app display one of three messages:

This app is frequently uninstalled compared to similar apps on Play

Play has limited user data about this app

This app has few active users compared to others on Play

Apps Not Blocked

Based on the way the code is integrated, it doesn't appear this will be a high-profile warning such as a pop-up message that specifically requires the user to confirm they want to go ahead with an installation anyway. Instead, the messages would appear on the Play Store listings page for the app in question. (Source: lifehacker.com)

Normally such warnings are about possible security risks rather than how useful an app might be, though usually it's a case of the security tool Google Play Protect running an extra scan of apps after the user has already decided to install it from the store.

Star Ratings Suspicious

Android Authority notes the low-key element of the warnings is likely because quality can't always be assessed based solely on user interaction. For example, an app having relatively few users might be because it serves a niche interest or function.

Similarly, there may be a good reason why the app is frequently uninstalled, for example that it serves a need that's inherently short-lived such as a dedicated ticketing and information app for a major sporting venue that a user only plans to visit once. (Source: androidauthority.com)

The warnings do suggest that Google acknowledges the reviews and star rating systems for apps in the Play Store aren't completely foolproof. Security analysts have spotted plenty of cases of large-scale fake review posting to try to build up credibility for scam apps designed to spread malware or capture sensitive information. It's certainly plausible some app developers have done the same for apps that aren't malicious but simply aren't very good.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you take notice of such warnings? Would you consider the warning reliable? Do you pay much attention to user reviews or ratings when choosing apps?