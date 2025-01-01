Windows 11 App Store Gets Overhaul

Microsoft is making two key changes to app stores in Windows 11. It's making it easier to update non-Microsoft apps, but withdrawing distribution of Android apps.

The Microsoft Store is a Windows feature that works similarly to app stores on mobile phones and tablets. It means users can find and install apps from a central source rather than the "traditional" Windows system of downloading software direct from a developers website and running an installation program.

The theory behind the Microsoft store is to improve security while making it easier for Windows to keep track of the different applications and more smoothly integrate the software into the operating system.

The store can also automatically download and install updates to apps, in the same way as works with most mobile app stores. However, until now this has only worked for apps that are hosted on Microsoft's own servers. Other apps had to be manually updated through downloads from the developers.

Some Manual Elements Remain

Microsoft is now testing a change to allow updates to these third-party apps, which it lists in the store as "provided and updated" by the relevant publisher. The feature is being tested through the Windows Insider program, which usually means Microsoft intends to roll it out to all users after checking for any problems.

One downside is that these updates aren't automatic. Instead users will need to open the Store, go to the Downloads page and click on "Get Updates". This will produce a list of apps with available updates, though users will then have to click on each of the third-party ones to start the download and installation. (Source: windowscentral.com)

Android App Support Ends

There's less good news for people who enjoyed Windows 11's ability to run Android apps, something that was particularly useful on touchscreen portable devices. By next March, downloads will no longer be available. Previously installed Android apps will continue to work but will no longer have technical support from Microsoft. (Source: uctoday.com)

The feature was always limited as it involved a technical linkup between Windows (running a virtual Android machine) and the Amazon Android store. That meant the range of available apps was much smaller than the Google Play store that's on virtually every Android device.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use the Microsoft store in Windows 11? Do you find it easy to keep track of updates for software? Have you ever tried an Android app in Windows 11?