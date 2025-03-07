iPhone Dictation Replaces 'Racist' with 'Trump'

Apple has fixed a supposed bug that caused iPhones to mix up the words "Trump" and "racist". But a speech recognition expert says Apple's explanation was implausible.

The issue was with the Dictation tool in iPhones that lets users speak and have their words transcribed ready to use as text, for example to send as a message. Numerous videos posted online by users showed them saying the word "racist" but their phone showing the word "Trump" before correcting the error shortly afterwards. Although Apple quickly fixed the issue after the videos went viral, it does appear the videos are genuine.

Apple's confirmed the issue, describing it as "an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation." The New York Times said the company referred to "phonetic overlap" between the two words, with other media sources saying Apple had pointed to the "r" sound as the specific issue. (Source: nytimes.com)

Explanation Implausible

However, Professor Peter Bell, a speech technology expert, told the BBC that was almost impossible to believe. He noted that the words were not close enough that a trained language model would mix them up. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

Bell added that although such an error could be possible with some languages, Apple's English language model would be far too accurate for such an error.

Human Interference Likely

Another sign something was amiss is the way the software made the error and then corrected itself. That strongly suggests it immediately spotted something was wrong when looking at the apparent transcription and seeing the word in the context of the sentence. Normally a speech model would consider context alongside the sound of the word, before deciding what word to use in the transcription.

It seems almost certain Apple has instead been the victim of what could be described as anything from a prank to a political protest to malicious interference. The most likely explanation is that somebody tampered with either the code running the Dictation tool or the language database it used, meaning the tool would correctly identify the word as "racist" but then deliver it as "Trump" in the results.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you find automated transcription works well these days? Are you surprised Apple gave such an unconvincing explanation? Is it concerning that somebody was apparently able to make such a software change without being caught earlier?