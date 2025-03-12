Right To Repair Bills Go Nationwide

All 50 states have now introduced a "right to repair" bill aimed at making it easier for users to fix their own electronic devices. But only six have passed laws, with lawmakers in many states having abandoned their efforts.

The specific wording of a right to repair bill varies significantly from case to case. Some of the most common principles include users having the legal right to source components or hire a third-party specialist to perform a repair. In other cases, users may have the right to access repair manuals.

A common point of debate is what happens with warranties. In some cases, a user who attempts to repair their device would immediately void their warranty. In other cases, the manufacturer or retailer would remain responsible for any significant faults that were not related to the repair.

20 Laws Under Consideration

Wisconsin has now become the 50th state to introduce a right-to-repair bill. Jason Koebler of 404 Media, who highlighted the landmark, notes that six states have so far passed a law: California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Oregon. Meanwhile, 20 states are considering an active bill in the current session. (Source: 404media.co)

The remaining 24 states have considered bills in the past but either the legislature rejected them, or the bills fell when the legislative session ended and were not reintroduced.

Tractor Tech Affected

While tech companies have often opposed such bills, the pressure does seem to have had some effects. Most notably, Apple began selling components and repair tools for users to either fix their own devices or hire a specialist to do so.

Perhaps surprisingly, one of the most significant cases in the right to repair debate is not a personal tech firm but rather tractor maker John Deere. Until 2023, it refused to allow tractor owners to use independent repair services for its high-tech equipment.

Last fall, Congress considered a federal "Fair Repair Act" but it only passed the very first stage of the legislative process (being referred to a subcommittee for closer examination) before the end of the session. (Source: pirg.org)

Why Right to Repair Matters

The right to repair movement is not just about fixing broken devices - it is about consumer rights, environmental sustainability, and economic fairness.

Many manufacturers impose restrictions that make repairs difficult, expensive, or even impossible. This forces consumers to purchase new devices rather than fixing their old ones, contributing to electronic waste and environmental damage. By granting consumers the ability to repair their own devices, these laws help reduce landfill waste and promote a more sustainable approach to technology.

Furthermore, right to repair laws promote competition in the repair industry. Without these laws, manufacturers often have a monopoly on repairs, allowing them to charge high prices and limit access to affordable alternatives. Independent repair shops and small businesses stand to benefit from fairer access to components and repair manuals, which fosters a healthier, more competitive market.

For rural communities and industries like farming, right to repair is especially critical. Farmers rely on expensive machinery that often breaks down during key agricultural seasons. When only the manufacturer can perform repairs, farmers face costly delays that impact their productivity and livelihoods. By allowing them to fix their own equipment or hire independent specialists, right to repair laws can improve food security and economic stability in rural areas.

Opposition from Manufacturers

Despite the benefits, major technology and machinery manufacturers continue to resist right to repair laws. Companies argue that allowing third-party repairs could lead to security vulnerabilities or intellectual property theft. They also claim that untrained users might improperly repair devices, leading to safety hazards.

Why Apple Opposes Right to Repair

One of the most vocal opponents of right to repair is Apple, which has historically restricted repairs to authorized service providers and its own network of repair technicians. Apple argues that allowing unauthorized repairs could compromise device security, create safety hazards, and expose users to counterfeit or low-quality parts.

Another major reason for Apple's opposition is brand integrity. Apple prides itself on delivering high-end, tightly integrated hardware and software solutions. Many third-party repair components, especially those manufactured by Chinese companies, do not meet Apple's quality standards. In some cases, these parts may lead to subpar device performance, shortened lifespan, or even safety risks such as overheating and battery failure.

By restricting access to its proprietary components, Apple ensures that all repairs meet its stringent quality control standards. This helps maintain its reputation for reliability and performance, while also ensuring that its ecosystem remains closed and tightly controlled.

Apple has taken some steps toward supporting self-repairs, such as launching a self-service repair program that allows customers to purchase genuine Apple parts and tools. However, critics argue that this program is limited and does not go far enough in supporting independent repair businesses or broader consumer repair rights.

International Right to Repair Efforts

The right to repair movement is not limited to the United States. Several other countries have implemented or proposed similar laws. For example, the European Union has introduced regulations that require manufacturers to make certain consumer electronics easier to repair. France has even implemented a repairability index that scores products based on how easy they are to fix.

As momentum for right to repair continues to grow, more governments may follow suit, setting global standards for repairability and consumer rights.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you support the principle of right to repair bills? What measures should such a bill include or exclude? Would you prefer a federal law rather than a state-by-state approach? Have you ever faced difficulty repairing a device?