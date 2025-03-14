Google AI Can Now Detect Phone Scams in Real Time

Google Pixel phones can now detect potential scams in text messages and voice calls in real time. The company says the technology runs locally on phones, meaning it shouldn't compromise privacy.

After a beta testing program, Google is rolling out Scam Detection for messages to any handset running Google Messages. This app is available for download on the Google Play Store and can replace the default messaging app on most Android phones. Users who install it gain access to Google’s latest messaging features, including spam protection, end-to-end encryption, and AI-powered scam detection.

Google is also introducing a similar feature for voice calls. This will be available exclusively to users of the Pixel 9 series, the latest models of Google's own Android handsets.

How Scam Detection Works

Google hasn't disclosed the exact algorithms it uses to detect scams, likely to prevent scammers from bypassing them. However, it has shared some examples of how the system works.

If a caller asks the user to buy gift cards to make a payment, an immediate scam warning appears.

If a message contains suspicious links or phrases commonly used in phishing attempts, an alert is triggered.

The AI system can recognize social engineering tactics such as fake account recovery scams or impersonation fraud.

To reflect the fact the user will be on a phone call at the time, there will be a three-pronged alert:

Audio warning: A verbal or tone-based alert will notify the user.

Haptic feedback: A vibration will prompt the user to check for scam indicators.

On-screen message: A visual alert will explain why the call is flagged as suspicious.

Why Are Scams on the Rise?

Scam calls and messages have increased in recent years due to advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and cheap access to phone numbers worldwide. Cybercriminals can now deploy robocallers and AI-generated phishing messages at an unprecedented scale.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost over $10 billion to fraud in 2023, marking a record high. This figure represents a 14% increase from the previous year.

The Truecaller Global Spam Report also found that spam calls affected 68% of smartphone users worldwide, with scammers frequently impersonating government agencies, banks, and delivery companies.

Most Common Scams

Here are some of the most frequently reported phone scams in recent years:

Impersonation Scams: Fraudsters pose as IRS agents, police officers, or bank representatives, claiming that the victim owes money or has suspicious activity on their account.

Tech Support Scams: The scammer claims to be from Microsoft, Google, or Apple and tells the victim their device has a virus. They then request remote access or payment for fake repairs.

Gift Card Scams: The scammer convinces the victim to purchase gift cards (e.g., from Amazon, Google Play, or Apple) as a supposed payment for taxes, bills, or to release a prize.

Romance Scams: A fraudster builds a fake romantic relationship online and then asks for money for emergencies, medical bills, or travel expenses.

Fake Delivery Scams: A text message claims a package is undeliverable and provides a link to reschedule - leading to phishing sites designed to steal credit card or personal information.

"Grandma, It's Me, and I'm in Jail" Scam: A scammer calls an elderly victim and pretends to be their grandchild in distress. They may say something like, "Grandma, it's me! I'm in jail and need bail money right away!" The fraudster pressures the victim to send money urgently, often requesting wire transfers or gift cards to "pay legal fees" before the grandparent has a chance to verify the story.

Newest Model Only

Unlike some previous features that were made available to older Pixel devices over time, Scam Detection relies on advanced AI processing. Google explains that the Pixel 9 uses its AI tool, Gemini Nano, while older models use a smaller machine-learning model. Testing showed that Gemini Nano significantly outperformed the other model, leading Google to limit the full feature to the Pixel 9 series.

To address privacy concerns, Google has designed the system with safeguards. Scam Detection is automatically disabled when speaking to an existing contact. Additionally, a recurring beep will sound at the start and during flagged calls to remind the user that the AI feature is actively analyzing the conversation.

No Audio Stored

Google emphasizes that all scam detection processing happens directly on the handset. No data is recorded, stored, or transmitted to Google or any third party. This ensures that personal conversations remain private.

Additionally, the processing is done "ephemerally," meaning that audio is analyzed only in real time and is never saved, even locally. This approach ensures that user conversations are not logged or retrievable after the call. (Source: googleblog.com)

Both the message and call Scam Detection features are optional and can be switched off at any time, including during an ongoing call.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you like to have this feature on your phone? Do you think AI-powered scam detection is a useful safeguard, or do you have concerns about its accuracy? Do you trust Google's assurances that no data is being stored?