Alexa Recordings Will Go to Amazon: What it Means

Alexa devices will send all recordings of user voice commands to Amazon from March 28, 2025. The company is removing (and overriding) a user setting that stopped this happening.

The change affects devices such as the voice controlled Amazon Echo. Until now, these devices had the capacity to recognize and understand what a user was saying using only local processing. That allowed the devices to have an optional setting to stop the recordings being sent outside of their home.

Amazon says the change is a byproduct of what it's calling an improvement. Alexa is being replaced by Alexa+, a system that uses artificial intelligence to offer more functionality, as well as recognizing individual users and tailoring responses to their personal profiles. (Source: arstechnica.com)

AI Can't Work Locally

The problem is that the AI system behind it is too large to run directly on the device and instead the voice recording must be processed remotely.

In an email to users, Amazon said:

"As we continue to expand Alexa's capabilities with generative AI features that rely on the processing power of Amazon's secure cloud, we have decided to no longer support this feature. If you do not take action, your Alexa Settings will automatically be updated to 'Don't save recordings.' This means that, starting on March 28, your voice recording will be sent to and processed in the cloud, and they will be deleted after Alexa processes your requests. Any previously saved voice recordings will also be deleted." (Source: gizmodo.com)

What This Means for You

Even though Amazon says the recordings will be deleted after processing, the change still means your voice is being sent to Amazon's servers every time you speak to Alexa (and possibly even when you aren't speaking directly to it).

Here are some of the key implications:

You lose the ability to opt out: There is no more option to stop recordings from being sent to Amazon. The only way to stop this is to stop using the device entirely.

Voice data leaves your home: All audio spoken to Alexa will now go directly to the cloud, where it is processed remotely.

Privacy becomes a trade-off: The convenience of Alexa+ means you have to accept constant data transmission - even if you do not want to.

Children and shared households are affected: Voice data from every user in the household is collected, including minors, which raises more serious privacy concerns.

Surveillance by Default?

While Amazon claims the change is necessary to offer better features through generative AI, critics argue that this is just another step toward normalizing surveillance in the home. Smart devices are becoming smarter - but that intelligence is coming at the cost of user privacy.

Experts have long warned about the dangers of voice-enabled devices. Every spoken command can reveal patterns in your behavior, location, routines, or even emotional state. Once this data is collected, it could potentially be used to train AI models, improve ad targeting, or even be accessed in legal investigations.

There are also concerns about how securely Amazon stores this data, even if they promise it is deleted. Breaches, leaks, or misuse by employees are not just theoretical - Amazon has already paid penalties for exactly that in the past.

In short, your Alexa is no longer just a helper - it could be a live microphone feeding data to a corporate AI system in order to serve up customized ads.

Regulators Are Watching

Amazon's decision may attract renewed attention from lawmakers and privacy regulators. In the past, the company faced legal action under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) after employees listened to recordings of minors. That resulted in a $30 million settlement.

With Alexa+ forcing voice data into the cloud, regulators could argue this change limits consumer control and creates new privacy risks. It also raises questions about compliance with international privacy laws like the GDPR in Europe or Canada's PIPEDA.

Lawmakers in the United States are already debating stronger privacy protections for smart devices. The shift to Alexa+ might increase pressure to pass comprehensive federal data privacy legislation - something that has stalled in Congress for years.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use an Alexa device? Have you looked into the privacy settings? Would this change deter you from continuing to use it?