Being Harassed Online? Here’s How to Make It Stop

Infopackets Reader Mark R. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I just came across your article on How to Stop Cyber Harassment and I'm reaching out because my teenage son is brutally being harassed online. He recently met a girl in a chat group on Reddit; she seemed nice at first, and claims to live nearby. They chatted for a few days, then things got more 'personal': she convinced him to move to Snapchat, where they exchanged some private messages and pictures. After that, the tone shifted instantly and now she's demanding money. She's taken screenshots of all of his Instagram followers and says she'll send the pictures unless he pays more money. He's already sent $300 in Apple Pay cards with my Visa (without my permission). She promised to delete the photos with video proof, but only deleted one photo and says she needs more. I realize this is a scam. My son is terrified, and I feel completely helpless. What are the chances that the blackmailers follow through? Is there any way to stop this? "

My response:

Thanks for your email. What your son is going through is called sextortion and it is a devastating form of online blackmail that preys on fear and desperation.

Here is the short answer to your question: yes it can be stopped. Your son's chances of exposure are 50% - either they are going to do it, or they aren't. Some scammers fake it, some follow through, and some go the extra mile. Quite simply, your son's exposure depends on what they have on him and what he has to lose. If you are being harassed online, you will need a plan with contingencies to mitigate the threats - I can help. At bare minimum, take time to read through this article to understand more.

Need help now? I've worked on over 1,000+ sextortion cases and know how to prevent your exposure and shut the blackmailers down. Contact me here for a free 15-minute phone call consultation - I happy to answer your questions. When you contact me, you will also also receive two free reports that contain invaluable information: Five Strategies to Stall Blackmail Scammers and Not Pay Anything and Sextortion Survival Guide - Five Critical Mistakes to Avoid and What to Do Instead . These invaluable guides contain proven strategies to help you take control of the situation before it escalates.

In this article, I will dive deep to answer the following:

If you don't have time to read this article and want help RIGHT NOW, then contact me and I'll get back to you as soon as possible. Otherwise, keep reading.

Being Harassed Online? It's Not What You Think

Sextortionists frequently target men (and women) of all ages - including teenagers - as long as the victim has access to money and can be pressured into paying. Technically speaking, any pictures or videos of the victim in this instance would be considered highly illegal due to the victim's age, but the scammers don't care - they only want your money.

In cases like this, scammers manipulate victims into sharing private content, then demand money in exchange for supposed secrecy. However, these criminals never intend to honor their promises; once a victim pays, they will never stop asking for more. That is how this scam goes 100% of the time in all the cases I've worked on, even when there has been doubt - I've always been proven correct.

Sextortion is almost always organized crime because it rakes in big bucks. Scammers literally set up overseas 'call centers' to help manage their efforts. It is often operated by cybercriminal groups, particularly in the Philippines and Africa.

Fake Accounts Lure Victims

Blackmailers use fake accounts on social media, chat apps, and online forums like Reddit to lure victims, then often switch to another chat platform to make it "more private". I believe they move to third party chat platforms because (a) they don't want to get their accounts banned on social media and, (b) because some chat platforms allow multiple people access to view the chats, which makes it easier for them to share information among the cyber criminal group.

Most of the time the scammers will attack the victim through Facebook or Instagram due to the publicly viewable profiles (including friends / family / followers associated with the profile), but other platforms are used as well.

By the time the scammers are ready to drop the act and fully engage in blackmail, they have already gathered all your personal information - including social media contacts. They use your contacts as leverage and give you the ultimatum: pay now or risk being exposed.

Paying Only Makes it Worse

A common misconception is that paying the blackmailer will calm them down and make them go away. In fact, the scammers will tell you this hoping that you will pay them something.

In reality, paying only signals to scammers that it's worth it for the victim to pay, making them a continued target. Based on my experience, the key to stopping sextortion is to strategically control the engagement, avoid making additional payments, and implement measures to minimize the risk of exposure.

Of course, all of this is easier said than done - you need a complete plan and I can help. I have worked on over 1,000+ cases since 2019 - contact me here for assistance. We can talk about your case - 15 minutes free consultation, under no obligation.

You may also find some of my other articles helpful:

Why Reporting a Scammer is a Waste of Time

Many victims that are being harassed online believe that reporting a sextortion scammer to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat will lead to swift action, such as banning the scammer's account and that this will somehow stop their threats. Unfortunately, this rarely works. In most cases, it is a complete waste of time.

Here's why -

Scammers Use Disposable Accounts

Sextortionists rarely rely on a single account. In computing terms, this would be likened to a 'single point of failure' - without the account, they wouldn't be able to blackmail other victims. As such, they create multiple fake profiles in advance, knowing that some may get reported and taken down. The moment one account is banned, they simply switch to another and continue their threats.

Social Media Platforms Act Slowly - if at All

Think of it this way: social media platforms have billions of users and receive thousands of abuse reports daily. Their review processes is often automated in order to help categorize what needs to be looked at and how. By the time a human moderator sees your report (if they ever do), the scammer has already moved on.

Scammers Delete Evidence Before You Can Report It

Many scammers know how platforms operate and delete messages or accounts before reports can be reviewed. If you report a scammer, but they have already erased the chat history or deactivated their account (which then erases their entire history), social media companies will often tell you that there's "insufficient evidence" to take action.

Even If an Account is Banned, the Scam Continues

Even in cases where platforms do take action and remove the scammer's account, this does nothing to stop the harassment. The scammer has already saved your contacts, downloaded private conversations, and collected leverage to use against you. Removing their profile doesn't erase their threats - it just means they'll come back under a different name and message you (or your contacts) again. I know, because I've seen it happen hundreds of times.

Reporting a Scammer Can Escalate the Situation

Contrary to popular belief, reporting the scammer that is harassing you may actually make things worse. If they find out that you reported them but their account is still active, they may retaliate immediately by sending your private content to contacts out of spite. Once again, I know this, because I've seen it happen!

Are you being harassed online and bombarded with threats of exposure? Need help now? With over 1,000 sextortion and blackmail cases resolved, I have a deep understanding of how these scams unfold - and, more importantly, how to shut them down. I offer insider knowledge based on real cases, providing you with proven strategies tailored to your specific situation and contingency plans to reduce your risk. Contact me here to learn more.

What NOT to Do When Facing Online Harassment

Don't Pay the Harasser - With Caveats

As I've already mentioned many times: if you pay anything at all, they will never stop asking for more. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done and requires proper planning because the scammers are always two steps ahead. That's because these scammers are pros at what they do - they are crafty and will do things completely unexpected - and that is putting it mildly. They have plenty of experience harassing and blackmailing other victims, know all the excuses, and how to counter them. Furthermore, it's also not uncommon to have payment demands from multiple phone numbers at the same time. That's because scammers often compete against each other for your money. This puts a lot of pressure on the victim to pay up.

In all online harassment blackmail cases, it's extremely advantageous to know what to expect so that you don't fall victim to blackmailer tricks and traps that often force victims to pay. That's where I can help - I have worked on over 1,000+ blackmail cases and know this scam inside and out and can assist you in making the correct decisions. I provide insight to the crime, explain worst-case scenarios, and have contingencies ready to go. I provide full consultation by phone and by email, and advise custom to your case so that you can walk out of this unscathed. Interested in learning more? Contact me for help.

Don't Shut Down Your Social Media

When it comes to online harassment, most victims shut down their social media accounts thinking that it will somehow prevent the blackmailers from reaching out to their contacts. This is not true. Once the blackmailers engage the victim, they download their contacts and use fake profiles to message friends and family. They can do this because most social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are open platforms, meaning you are free to reach out to anyone you want.

The fact is, closing your social media accounts only serves to have the scammers respond aggressively, because they think you're about to run away and not pay. Even if you don't have social media, scammers can use third party websites like BeenVerified to dig up information about you and people you know, and then target others through social media or by phone directly.

Don't Block the Scammers Prematurely

This is often overlooked: blocking scammers too soon often triggers immediate retaliation. When I say "too early," I mean that you should have a plan in place before you block them in case they seek retaliation. Once again, this is where I can help, because I have lots of experience. I am already aware of the worst the scammers can do and can help you plan to mitigate the threats, so that you don't fall victim to one of their devious traps.

Case and point: if you block a scammer, quite often they will start making contact with people you know, take a screenshot of the conversation, then contact you from another social media account and show you the conversation to say "I'm not going anywhere."

In this case, it's best to have a plan prior to blocking them in order to minimize the risk. I have a plan that's already been used to help thousands of victims and I can help you too. Contact me here to book a free phone consultation.

Common Misconceptions About Online Harassment

The Police Won't Help

Unless you know the perpetrator personally, chances are you are dealing with an overseas criminal. Victims frequently believe police intervention will resolve their situation, but the fact is, local law enforcement can't actually do anything because the scammers are in another country. Victims often tell me that the Police recommend that you "block the scammer and don't pay any more." Unfortunately, this approach can risk your exposure because it's possible the blackmailers follow through with their threats to prove a point.

If you don't want that to happen to you, consider contacting me for help. I have lots of experience in dealing with this scam since 2019. I have worked on over 1,000+ cases and know this scam inside and out like the back of my hand. Contact me now - you won't regret it.

The FBI Won't Help

While it is true that the FBI has a website dedicated for scams (called IC3.gov) and you can file a complaint detailing what happened to you - the fact is that no one from the FBI is going to call you back or investigate your crime. What happens instead is that any data you input is collected from the form submission, and then the IC3 generates reports for their annual crime data. In other words, they will not intervening directly in individual cases. International jurisdictional issues typically prevent effective FBI action.

Claiming Your Account Got Hacked Won't Work

This is a big misconception. When you are being harassed online, posting a message on your social media that your account got hacked and telling your friends and family to avoid communicating with any new contacts that might come their way simply WILL NOT WORK . I can't stress this enough!

The online harassers fully anticipate you doing this because they have seen their victims do it over and over again. They know ways around it that you will never think of because they are very crafty and devious. I have seen it many times. If you want a better way around this, I can help because my plan takes this into account. Contact me here for more info.

Doing Nothing Can Backfire Horribly

Some victims assume sextortion scammers bluff. While some scammers will make threats without actually following through, the fact is that some do follow through and some go the extra mile to ensure you taste every inch of their wrath. Ignoring threats without a strategic response can be a recipe for disaster - but, if you have nothing to do lose, then just block them and be done with it.

Lawyers Won't Help - With Caveats

This is another huge myth when it comes to being harassed online with respect to sextortion. Lawyers typically can only assist if you personally know the blackmailer, they live in your country, and their identity is verifiable. In other words: most sextortion scammers are overseas and completely anonymous. I am aware of one online law firm that claims to specialize in sextortion; they charge $3,000+ for a cease and desist letter and charge extra for consultation.

The fact is, cease and desist letters often have very little effect on overseas criminals who remain anonymous and unaffected by legal threats because the legal threats are coming from another country. On the other hand, I offer a complete plan of mitigation, my rates are considerably less than what this online lawyer is charging, plus all my consultation is provided without any extra charge. If you're interested in discussing your case, feel free to reach out.

How to Stop Online Harassment - Practical Steps

Use Strategic Communication

Rather than abruptly blocking or cutting communication, I recommend using strategic stall tactics to manage immediate threats. Examples include claiming you're actively gathering funds or waiting for delayed bank transactions. That said, be very careful here, because stall tactics (if used incorrectly) can have the opposite effect - they can make the scammers angry if you can't produce results fast enough. A clear plan is essential - I can help you develop one.

One strategy I use is to string the scammers along with fake payments . Quite often they will direct you to download an app to send them money (such as CashApp), then ask you to send them screenshots every step of the way to prove you are complying with their instructions. Using my methods, you are still able to produce screenshots to prove to the scammers that the payment you're trying to send failed. When they realize it's not working, they will try to get you to use another method. Again, using my methods, it will fail. Providing them proof that it failed will calm them down as opposed to saying "I can't pay you."

Need help right now? Want to use my methods that work? Contact me here.

Don't Share Personal Information

This is another big no-no: never share sensitive details once threats start. That said, most online harassers will casually ask for your phone number (they usually do this in the beginning) when you are least suspecting. From here they can do a reverse lookup on your number, find out your first and last name, then go on social media and find you or people you know online. Also worth noting is that quite often scammers will ask for screenshots of your banking details if you try to stall them.

Be careful here - don't do it - because it will only serve to have them pressure you more. (I know a better way around this and have a counter measure as part of my plan - contact me to learn more). Scammers may also ask for a picture of your driver's license if you can't come up with any money. If you do this, you are at risk of identity theft because they will try to open credit cards in your name, phone plans, and more.

Set Your Accounts to Private Instead

This is another excellent tip: instead of closing down your social media accounts completely, temporarily make your accounts private. This will prevent the blackmailers from posting nasty things on your page, tagging you in incriminating posts, or using their account against you in any way. If they ask why you made it private, you can always say that you are not comfortable leaving it public.

Don't have Anything to Lose? Block Them

If you are being harassed online and have nothing to lose - no reputation at stake, no personal or professional consequences - then the simplest approach is to block the scammer and move on. Some scammers will give up early if they see no reaction, especially if they realize they have no real leverage over you.

Take Control Now with Expert Help

If exposure would have serious personal, social, or professional consequences, then blocking the blackmailers outright could trigger escalation, retaliation, or immediate exposure. Scammers often act aggressively when they feel their control slipping, and making the wrong move can result in unnecessary damage.

If you want to navigate this with the least amount of stress and risk, I strongly recommend reaching out - contact me here. I provide proven strategies that minimize your chances of exposure, defuse the situation, and put you back in control. Don't take unnecessary risks - contact me now and let's handle this the right way.

The fact is: scammers follow calculated patterns, using psychological pressure, fear, and manipulation to trap their victims and force them to pay. Understanding their tactics is the first step - but knowing exactly how to respond is what truly protects you. Every move you make can either weaken their grip or escalate the situation, and without a clear strategy, the risk of exposure increase.

That's where I come in. I've spent years analyzing these scams, identifying their weaknesses, and developing proven strategies to neutralize their threats. By working with me, you'll gain access to insider knowledge and proactive defense tactics that significantly reduce your risk and put you back in control.

Don't wait until the threats get worse - contact me now and take the first step toward shutting this down before it spirals any further.

Watch Out - Don't Fall for a Recovery Scam

On that note, please be skeptical of companies promising unrealistic results, such as: tracking down the scammer and finding their true identity, and/or having the scammers arrested and/or forcing the scammer to delete all your information, because none of these claims can be proven.

Watch out for companies charging outrageously high fees (example: $20,000 for same day service), or that charge higher amounts to 'get to it sooner'. Pay extra attention to any company that uses fearmongering to make a sale, payment by credit card and the remainder by wire, or high interest rates to make the payment 'more affordable.' Stay vigilant against any company offering to 'upgrade your protection to Phase 2,' even though they didn't solve your issue the first time.

Make sure you understand and read any contract before signing and be sure to understand how much it cost to cancel the contract. Also, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED : before hiring a company to help with your problem, always verify company reviews and credentials using a trusted source.

That said, TrustPilot is notorious for fake reviews, so I recommend steering clear of that one. Instead, use the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to research a company. The BBB has been around for over 100+ years and is the de facto-standard for this purpose. For the record, our company has been online for 24 years and we have an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau and have never, ever had a single complaint lodged against us on the BBB or online.

Here's how to use the BBB: first, go to Google and type in the name of the company followed by BBB, then hit enter to search and see the results. Example search: "Analog Forensics BBB," where Analog Forensics is the name of the company. Once on the BBB page, make sure you click on the Complaints link, as this section will detail common issues you need to be aware of should you decide to hire the company.

Being Harassed Online? I Can Help

When it comes to blackmail, knowledge is power. Scammers thrive on fear, manipulation, and deception, using carefully crafted traps to force victims into paying. But you don't have to fall for their tricks - I can help.



With over 1,000+ sextortion and blackmail cases handled, I know exactly how this scam plays out - and more importantly, how to stop it. I'll give you insider knowledge on what to expect based on previous cases I've worked on, custom strategies tailored to your situation, and contingency plans to minimize your risk. Through phone and email consultation, I provide step-by-step guidance so you can walk away from this unscathed.



Sextortion and online harassment escalate fast, and every move you make matters. The wrong decision can make things worse, but the right strategy can shut it down before it spirals out of control. Don't wait until it's too late - contact me now and take back control.

Reminder: we are Better Business Bureau A+ Accredited with ZERO complaints . We have been online for over 24 years and have successfully helped over 1,000+ victims of sextortion and online blackmail. We have a proven proven track record of trust, reliability, and results - look at our BBB reviews here. Unlike other so-called "recovery" services that make false promises and exploit fear, we deliver real strategies that work. Contact me now and get expert guidance that matters most!

About the author: Dennis Faas is the CEO and owner of Infopackets.com. Since 2001, Dennis has dedicated his entire professional career helping others with technology-related issues with his unique style of writing in the form of questions-and-answers; click here to read all 2,000+ of Dennis' articles online this site. In 2014, Dennis shifted his focus to cyber crime mitigation, including technical support fraud and in 2019, online blackmail. Dennis has received many accolades during his tenure: click here to view Dennis' credentials online DennisFaas.com; click here to see Dennis' Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (1999); click here to read an article written about Dennis by Alan Gardyne of Associate Programs (2003). And finally, click here to view a recommendation for Dennis' services from the University of Florida (dated 2006).