Being Harassed on Instagram? Here's How to Stop - Fast

Infopackets Reader Sarah B. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

Please help - I'm being harassed on Instagram. A few months ago, I met a guy on Instagram claiming to be stationed overseas in the US Military. He moves from base to base, which makes it difficult for him to stay in touch with people. Initially, he was sweet, charming, and always had a good excuse for why we couldn't video chat - so we exchange some photos instead.

At first, he just wanted someone to talk to, but not long after, he hinted that he was struggling financially. He needed money for things like Internet access, food, and other 'small emergencies.' I sent him little amounts here and there - nothing major - but then he asked me for a larger sum to 'pay off a debt.' I got suspicious and refused.

Now he's threatening to send my explicit photos I shared with him to my Instagram followers. At first he wanted more money, but I told him no. Now he wants additional pictures of me in the buff, telling me that he loves me - all the while making threats! I feel trapped. I haven't responded to his latest messages, but he said if I don't send more pics and videos in the next few days he's going to follow through. I know ignoring him might only make things worse.

I am reaching out because I just read your article on Being Harassed Online? Here's How to Make It Stop. Questions: How do I stop this before it spirals out of control? How can I report harassment on Instagram? What are my chances of being exposed? "

My response:

Thanks for your message. What you're experiencing isn't just a simple form of being harassed on Instagram - it's sextortion, a ruthless form of online blackmail where scammers manipulate victims into compliance using fear and threats.

Need help now? I've worked on over 1,000+ sextortion cases and know how to prevent your exposure and shut the blackmailers down. Contact me here for a free 15-minute phone call consultation - I happy to answer your questions.

The short answer to your questions are:

a) there's a coin-flip chance you'll be exposed - (depending), and

b) ignoring the scammer might make things worse (depending), and

c) reporting harassment to Instagram is a waste of time, in my opinion.

I'll explain why in detail - here's an overview:

If you're short on time and need help right now, contact me and I'll get back to you as soon as possible.

Otherwise, keep on reading!

Sextortion scams target men and women differently, but the goal is always the same - control through fear and blackmail.

The Male Version

Male victims make up almost all complaints I receive. Scammers often create fake female profiles on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, and various dating or hookup sites to lure their targets. They quickly steer conversations toward explicit exchanges (i.e. the reciprocal sharing of naughty pictures and videos), usually by moving to a third-party chat app like WhatsApp or Google Chat. From there, scammers often send pre-recorded explicit videos engaged in a solo act, then pressure the victim to reciprocate.

Quite often she can't speak because "her microphone is broken," when in fact it is a pre-recorded video. Once the scammers have collected compromising material, they demand money and threaten exposure to friends, family, or social media followers. In some cases, they upload the content to third-party sites like YouTube and send the link to friends, family and followers.

But that's just scratching the surface - what they do behind the scenes is far more disturbing, and I go into full detail with paid clients.

The Female Version

This version of the scam similar to the above but is often long and drawn out because females aren't quick to jump straight into explicit conversations - that's because they're more interested in getting to know the other person rather than jumping head first into short-term gratifying results.

Oftentimes the female version of this scam is perpetrated by African scammers, but not always. These long-term romance scams often involve men posing as figures with macho or high-status careers - such as military personnel, wealthy businessmen, or even rock stars and famous actors. They establish trust over weeks or months, but they always eventually ask for small amounts of money (i.e. he's 'down on his luck'), then always escalate to larger sums. If a woman refuses to send more money, the scammer turns to sextortion, threatening to expose her to friends and family, and sometimes her job.

Interesting fact: as I've discovered after speaking to many of my female clients: oftentimes, the scammers will ask for more videos or photos of you so that they can pretend to be you and go after a male victim later . In one case I worked on, the scammers uploaded the female victim's pics and videos to an explicit site, then charged users for more pics and videos to be released. It didn't end there: they even had the audacity to text the father of the female victim to show what they did. This is a good example of 'going beyond' exposure.

Most victims think that cutting off all contact will make the scammer disappear - but most of the time, it does the opposite.

Here's a few reasons why:

Scammers Expect a Response

Sextortionists thrive on fear and control. If you suddenly stop responding, they may assume you're trying to run. This is often the point where they retaliate - especially if they've invested a lot of time grooming you, which may have taken days, weeks, or even months.

Immediate Retaliation is Very Common

Many scammers react aggressively when ignored, instantly messaging your followers or posting your photos as proof they mean business. Quite often they will send a screenshot back to show what they did.

They Want to Prove They Have Power

If you run away, they will try to force you back into communication. In this case, scammers may 'like' a post on a friend's Instagram or Facebook page to show their reach.

Ignoring Doesn't Make Them Go Away

Some scammers will keep trying for weeks, sending repeated threats, creating new accounts, and even calling you from different numbers. Some of them will impersonate you or people you know and then infiltrate your inner circle. They do this because they work in groups, and re-work their "lost leads" like any legitimate business would do, trying to bring you back to the negotiating table.

They May Sell Your Info to Other Scammers

If they believe you're a lost cause, they might share or sell your details to other scam groups, leading to more threats from different scammers. Quite often victims tell me that shortly after being sextorted, they began receiving text messages claiming their Facebook or Instagram account was hacked and prompting them to 'verify their identity'. What most don't realize is that scammers are capable of far worse - and I explain those details only to clients who choose to work with me.

Blocking Can Trigger Escalation

While blocking the blackmailer seems like a good idea, it often makes scammers angry, increasing their attempts to reach you through other means, including reaching out to family and friends to prove their point.

Scammers Know Common Tactics

They expect victims to ignore them or try to disappear, so they have counter-strategies to pressure you into engaging again.

They Might Make You Panic

If you ignore them and they start messaging your contacts, you might panic and make a rash decision, like paying them or giving in to their demands.

Related:

Most victims believe that reporting the scammer to Instagram will solve the problem - but in reality, it rarely helps.

Here's some reasons why reporting harassment on Instagram won't work:

Instagram's Slow and Ineffective Moderation

Reports take time to process, and by the time Instagram reviews them, the scammer may have already escalated threats or contacted your followers. Reports are often handled by community moderators instead of Instagram staff, which slows down the process even more. By the time you submit a report, the scammer may already have marked their account for deletion, causing all evidence to disappear before any action is taken. I have seen this happen quite often, only to have the scammer return a few days later, or the victim gets contacted from another account or by direct SMS text message. This is because scammers almost always ensure they have more than one way to contact the victim.

It Can Escalate the Situation

Some scammers will retaliate if they think you're trying to silence them. Instead of going away quietly, they may become more aggressive, reaching out to your friends or followers to prove they're serious. They do this by sending you a screenshot of a conversation they had with someone you know. They do this because it increases pressure on you to comply.

Scammers Already Downloaded Your Info

Before making threats, scammers often save everything from your Instagram profile (and Facebook), including your follower list and photos. Even if Instagram bans them, they can still use this information to threaten you. In many cases, they also collect details from other social media platforms or use additional fake Instagram accounts to continue their harassment.

No Real Penalty for Scammers

Even if Instagram bans the scammer's account, there are no real consequences. They can simply create a new one instantly or rename and reuse one of their many existing fake accounts. In most cases, they just continue using the same tactics and keep on targeting you or new victims.

Instagram Won't Protect You From Exposure

If the scammer follows through on their threats and uploads your pictures or videos to another platform, Instagram won't help you remove the content. For example, some scammers upload the material to YouTube and then send the link directly to your followers through Instagram direct messages, leaving you exposed and with very few options.

When faced with threats, panic sets in - and that's exactly what scammers are counting on. Most victims react emotionally instead of strategically, which almost always makes the situation worse.

Here are some of the most common reactions that backfire:

They Try to Negotiate a Deal

Some victims think they can reason with the scammer by negotiating the amount to a lower price. But scammers aren't interested in fairness - they're interested in control. Once they know you're willing to bargain, they will string you along with fake promises, dragging out the scam and increasing your risk. What starts as one payment or a promise to delete all photos and videos quickly turns into a never-ending cycle of demands.

They Cave and Pay the Scammer

Many victims believe that paying the scammer will make them go away, or in the interim, get them off their back. It won't. Once you pay, you've proven you're willing to comply - and that just makes you more valuable. The demands will continue, and in most cases, escalate.

They Shut Down Their Social Media

Victims think deleting their Instagram or Facebook will protect them. But by the time threats are made, scammers have already downloaded your contact list, copied your profile, and saved anything they plan to use against you. Shutting down your account doesn't prevent exposure - it often triggers it because they think you're going to run away and not pay.

They Try to Delete the Evidence

Some victims scramble to delete messages, photos, or even entire accounts in hopes of erasing the problem. However, deleting content does nothing to stop a scammer who already downloaded everything they need. In fact, this kind of cleanup can work against you - especially if you need proof later or decide to seek help. Scammers often anticipate this and act quickly to escalate before you can get organized. The better approach is to preserve what you have (i.e.: make the account private and not delete it), then respond with a clear, strategic plan.

They Disappear and Go Silent

This is probably the most dangerous reaction. As I've already mentioned, silence often triggers panic in the scammer, especially if they've invested days or weeks into grooming you. If you disappear, they may escalate quickly to prove they mean business - exposing you just to force you back to the bargaining table.

Need help now? I've worked on over 1,000+ sextortion cases and know how to prevent your exposure and shut the blackmailers down. Contact me here for a free 15-minute phone call consultation - I happy to answer your questions.

Most victims make the mistake of reacting emotionally - and that's exactly what scammers want. Fear, panic, silence, bargaining, deleting accounts - these are all knee-jerk responses that keep the scam alive. Scammers thrive on chaos because it keeps you unprepared and off balance. But what they don't expect is someone who knows how to respond strategically.

The good news is that these scammers, while aggressive and persistent, are also highly predictable if you understand how they operate. I've worked on over 1,000+ sextortion cases and the same patterns show up time and time again. It's always the same threats, the same tricks, and the same traps - all designed to keep you scared and compliant.

That's why having a real plan - not just hope - is critical. Knowing what to say, when to say it, and what to avoid can be the difference between shutting the scam down or letting it spiral out of control. The right response at the right moment can stall the scammer's momentum, stop the threats from escalating, and give you back control - all without sending money or sharing anything else.

Being Harassed on Instagram? Here's How to Stop - Fast

If you want to stop the threats without giving in, you need to take control of the situation - not just react to it.

Here's what I recommend based on real-world experience handling over 1,000 sextortion cases:

Stall the Scammer Without Paying

If the scam is fresh, your number one goal is to slow things down. Say you're trying to borrow money from a friend, waiting until payday, or selling something to cover bills. These excuses help calm the scammer and keep them engaged just long enough for you to plan your next move - without them escalating. Whatever you do: don't send them money , and don't send more content. Once they get anything from you, the demands will keep coming.

A word of caution, however -

Scammers are smart - they will often put you in a predicament where they want you to make a payment. They will give you detailed instructions on how to do so, then ask you to send screenshots along the way to prove you're complying. If you don't comply, then they will make threats. On that note, I've developed a fake payment strategy that works - even when scammers demand proof. It's a tactic I use with clients that buys you time, throws them off balance, and stalls the entire scam without sending a single dollar. And yes - it still produces results no matter what hoops they throw at you (with some limitations, of course).

Want to know how it works? That's part of the plan I share when you hire me - contact me here.

Don't Shut Down Your Social Media

It may seem like a smart move, but it's not. Scammers already downloaded your entire contact list from social media, or have your info from BeenVerified.com, including people you know, their names, and phone numbers. Shutting down your social media account signals that you're scared and possibly running - and that's often when they strike.

Instead, a better move is to make your accounts private and lock things down without disappearing completely. If they complain about this, just tell them that you're scared, but you want to work it out. This will not only give them hope, but will also serve to make them less angry (along with being more lenient).

Avoid Blocking Until You're Ready

I have a plan - and I can help. I will provide you with insight to the crime, prepare you for worst-case scenarios, and show you how to stop it without paying or getting exposed. Whether you've just received threats or things have already escalated, I'll walk you through a step-by-step strategy to take back control - contact me here.

Preserve the Evidence

Before deleting anything, take screenshots of messages, photos, usernames, phone numbers - anything you have. Even if you never report it, this information can help if the scam continues or escalates. Don't rely on memory - scammers delete their accounts all the time to erase the trail.

Stop Talking - But Not Yet

There's a right way and a wrong way to go silent - and it can make all the difference. I know how multiple, successful ways to do this - contact me if you want my help.

Get Real Help From Someone Who Knows the Scam

This scam is organized crime. The people you're dealing with do this every day, and they know exactly how to manipulate victims into making the wrong move. But I've studied this game inside and out. I can tell you what to expect, how to avoid the traps, and how to shut it down without paying a cent.

This scam is terrifying - I get it. It's designed to make you feel powerless, ashamed, and trapped. But the truth is: you have more control than you think, especially if you know what you're up against and how to respond. I've helped over 1,000 victims get out of situations just like this - without paying, without getting exposed, and without making it worse. Whether the threats just started or you've been dealing with this for days or weeks, there's still time to take back control.

Need help now? Let's Talk

Use my contact form to request a callback - I offer a free 15-minute consultation by phone where you can ask me anything. No pressure, no obligation. When you use my contact form, I'll also send you a recorded phone call I had with another victim, plus two free resources that have helped countless others in your position:

Five Strategies to Stall Blackmail Scammers and Not Pay Anything , and



, and Sextortion Survival Guide - Five Critical Mistakes to Avoid and What to Do Instead

Click here to contact me now - and let's put an end to this nightmare.

