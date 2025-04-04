MS Fixes Update Bug That Caused Printer Issues

Microsoft has released updates to fix a frustrating problem where certain printers connected via USB started printing random text after Windows updates were installed earlier this year. If your printer began acting strangely, spewing nonsense, you can now install an optional update to resolve the issue.

The problem emerged following Windows updates released starting in late January 2025. Users reported that their printers, particularly certain types connected by USB cables, would unexpectedly start printing streams of random text and data, sometimes including network commands or unusual characters. (Source: makeuseof.com)

In many cases, the erroneous printouts reportedly began with the technical header "POST /ipp/print HTTP/1.1," followed by other text related to the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP). IPP is a standard network protocol that allows communication between computers and printers; IPP over USB lets a USB-connected printer act similarly to a network printer.

Microsoft stated that the issue seemed to affect USB-connected "dual-mode" printers, meaning devices designed to support both standard USB printing methods and the IPP over USB protocol. The strange printing was more likely to occur when the printer was turned on or reconnected after being unplugged, apparently triggered when the Windows system tried to communicate with the printer using IPP messages. (Source: bleepingcomputer.com)

January Updates Pinpointed as Cause

Microsoft acknowledged that the problem began with Windows updates released from late January 2025 onwards, specifically citing the preview update KB5050092 (released January 29, 2025) as a starting point. Subsequent updates continued to carry the bug, which persisted through February and was noted as a known issue in March documentation.

These updates, intended to provide routine improvements and security fixes, contained changes that inadvertently disrupted the communication process for these specific dual-mode USB printers. The issue affected Windows 10 version 22H2 and Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2, though Windows 11 version 24H2 was reportedly not impacted by this specific bug.

Before the general fix was available through standard updates, Microsoft did provide a solution for enterprise environments earlier in March. This involved using a feature called Known Issue Rollback (KIR), which allows system administrators to remotely disable the specific faulty code introduced by an update without uninstalling the entire update package. (Source: betanews.com)

However, in this case the KIR mechanism primarily benefited organizations with managed IT environments and specific Windows editions (like Enterprise or Education). Standard home users were left waiting waiting for a fix delivered via a regular Windows update.

Fix Available Via Optional Updates

Microsoft has now included the correction for this printing problem in optional, non-security "preview" updates released in late March 2025. These updates allow users experiencing the issue to get the fix sooner than waiting for the next mandatory "Patch Tuesday" update cycle.

The specific updates containing the fix are identified by their Knowledge Base (KB) numbers: KB5053643 for Windows 10 (version 22H2) and KB5053657 for Windows 11 (versions 22H2 and 23H2). These were released around March 25th, 2025.

Manually Apply Fix: Now

Because these are optional preview updates, they won't install automatically. Users need to manually initiate the installation through the Windows Update settings page. To do this, open Settings, navigate to Windows Update, and check for updates.

Look for an "Optional updates" section or a prompt to download and install a preview update, referencing the relevant KB number (KB5053643 or KB5053657). Choosing to install this optional update should resolve the random printing behavior. (Source: theregister.com)

Printer Fix to Also Roll Out on Patch Tuesday April

Microsoft recommends installing the latest updates as they contain various improvements and issue resolutions. For users who prefer not to install optional updates, Microsoft has stated that this specific printer fix will also be included in the regular cumulative updates scheduled for release during the April 2025 Patch Tuesday.

This incident serves as a reminder that software updates, even routine ones, can sometimes have unexpected side effects on hardware interactions. While Microsoft aims to test updates thoroughly, the vast diversity of hardware configurations means some issues might only surface after widespread release.

