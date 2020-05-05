Windows 10 May 2020 Update Offers Speed Boost

Older computers might feel a little faster after the next major Windows 10 update. That's because Windows 10 is going to get a bit smarter in the way it powers its search tool.

Windows 10's Start Menu (accessed by clicking the Windows logo at the bottom left of the screen) includes a search box that doesn't just search the names of files, but also their content. Since the system's release, an update means it will now searches all files on the C drive - not just those in specific libraries such as "Documents" or "Downloads."

File Indexing Takes a Toll

To make sure results are as up to date as possible, Windows frequently re-indexes all the files into a database. When a user makes a search, the database is accessed rather than the entire hard drive.

This then translates to instant results because the index is usually a very small file compared to wading through hundreds of thousands of a files on a drive. Also, indexes are almost always sorted to contain relevant data. For example, if a user searches for something beginning with the letter "S", the "S" database is searched rather than the entire alphabet of databases.

Creating the index is a fairly intensive process, as it effectively involves looking at every word of every document. This process can hog computer resources - in particular, access to a hard drive. The effects have been significant in the past with previous editions of Windows, that some experts have suggested disabling indexing altogether. (Source: extremetech.com)

May 2020 Update Makes Indexing Smarter

The May 2020 Update - the first of the two major updates scheduled this year - will now learn the times and situations when the user is least likely to be actively using a computer and carry out the searches at this point.

The update will also pause or stop search indexing while the user is actively using the hard drive such as when transferring or deleting files.

Old Hard Drives Benefit Most

Those who have tested the update say it makes a noticeable difference on machines with old-style hard drives which have spinning platters and read/write heads. This translates to significantly slower access to data.

The benefit isn't as substantial for systems equipped with solid state drives, as these use chips rather than platters and read/write heads. However, the change should mean even those machines benefit from reduced CPU usage at busy times, reducing the chances of a computer slowing or freezing.

What's Your Opinion?

Have you ever noticed indexing slowing down your PC? Is this a smart solution by Microsoft? How often do you use Windows Search?