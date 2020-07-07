Windows 10: MS Rethinks Control Panel, ALT + TAB

Microsoft has unveiled the latest batch of changes coming to Windows 10. Most are usability improvements, though fans of the Control Panel might be concerned.

The changes come in the latest release in the Windows Insider Dev Channel. That's recommend only for the most technically confident users and is the first place that new features and changes are tested by people outside of Microsoft itself.

One change had already leaked, namely the appearance of the tiles in the Start menu. They will now be partially transparent and will reflect the user's choice of a light or dark theme, the idea being to make sure nothing in the Start menu is too visually jarring.

Alt-Tab Changes Focus

There will also be a change to one of the most basic actions in Windows: using Alt + Tab to switch between Windows. At the moment this simply switches between windows and therefore only switches to the active tab in a web browser.

The change means the default will be that when Alt + Tab reaches a window with a web browser, each subsequent press of the Tab button will switch to the next tab in the browser. Once it gets to the last tab, the next press will switch to the next window in sequence.

Users will be able to change the settings to only go through three or five tabs this way, or to return to the current system. (Source: windows.com)

System Information Moves Home

Another change is to the Taskbar at the bottom of the screen. This will now be automatically customized to reduce clutter and only show relevant icons, which will depend on whether the user has linked an Android phone to their PC and/or has an Xbox Live account on the PC.

Notifications in the bottom-right corner of the screen will now list the app that has created the icon.

Finally, some of the key information that appears on the System page in the Control Panel will move to the Settings -> System -> Control Panel page in the Settings menu. Microsoft believes that will reduce redundancy in finding information, but the news has prompted fears that it may have started the process of downplaying and eventually phasing out the Control Panel. (Source: techradar.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Does the Start Menu's appearance matter? Would you find the Alt-Tab changes useful? Is system information best placed in Control Panel or the Settings menus?