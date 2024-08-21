You are hereHome › John Lister › FTC Bans Fake Online Reviews
FTC Bans Fake Online Reviews
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has made it illegal to buy or sell fake reviews in return for payment. The new rule also outlaws lying about who wrote a review and includes several other measures designed to make reviews more trustworthy.
The "Trade Regulation Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials" was approved unanimously by the FTC and, once formally published, will take effect after 60 days. It follows a consultation and review spanning nearly two years.
Threats Outlawed
The rule is wide-ranging, banning the following actions based on creating, buying or selling a fake review.
This includes:
- falsely claiming a review is by someone who doesn't exist (eg an AI-written review)
- lies about the reviewer's actual experience, or claims to be from a reviewer who didn't actually use the product or service
- paying a reviewer on the specific condition they express a particular sentiment, whether positive or negative
- not revealing that a review is by a "company insider" such as an officer, manager, employee or agent
- businesses claiming their site provides independent reviews when it covers rival products and services in its own industry
- this applies even if the business isn't reviewing its own products or services
- using threats to make people remove or avoid writing a negative review
- falsely claiming a review site is representative if reviews have been suppressed because they have a low rating or are negative.
$50k Fines
The rule also includes a ban on buying or selling "fake indicators of social media influence". This includes cases where accounts are automated or hijacked to falsely inflate view counts or follower numbers. This ban only applies where the buyer knows the indicator is fake and uses it to make themselves look more influential or important or commercial purposes.
The FTC will have the authority to seek civil penalties of up to $51,744 for each violation, with a court deciding what counted as an individual violation.
That's a standard penalty for breaching many FTC rules. The oddly specific amount is because it is increased by inflation each year.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you support or oppose the rule? Do any of the elements go too far? Will the threat of financial penalties deter bogus reviews?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Enforcement
Good luck enforcing this rule. I know a competitor of mine that is undoubtedly publishing fake reviews about their services almost daily, yet they have a D rating on the Better Business Bureau and currently have over 80 complaints lodged against them and 30 complaints closed within the last 12 months.
Common sense
Finally, a rule that makes sense and was not jammed through half baked as an emergency.