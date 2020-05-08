Twitter to Filter, Warn Users Before They Post

Twitter is testing a program to warn users if they are about to post a potentially-offensive message. It's billed as a way to tackle hot-headedness, but could also tackle the limitations of automatic filtering.

At the moment Twitter uses a combination of automated filters that block some content from getting posted, as well as user reports about posts already online.

The test will run for several weeks and cover English language tweets only. It will mean users who are about to post something that involves "offensive or hurtful language" see a message giving them the option of revising it before it goes live.

No 'Banned Words' List Involved

The test won't involve a fixed list of offensive terms. Instead, messages will be compared to Twitter's database of posts that users have previously reported as breaching its policies on acceptable content.

Not all types of post will be included in the initial test; it will only cover people who reply to a previous post. Those are more likely to include targeted, personal abuse compared with more general standalone posts.

Twitter's Sunita Saligram says the company isn't worried about people searching for loopholes in the test to find ways to post offensive material without getting caught out by filters. (Source: reuters.com)

Heat Of The Moment

She says the test is targeted at well-meaning users who simply get worked up when replying to a particular message and don't habitually seek to break content rules. (Source: telegraph.co.uk)

As well as making people think again, the test's set-up could reduce the problem of automatic filtering that struggles to deal with context. It's possible some or even many messages flagged for review could actually be fine under Twitter's content guidelines when read in context.

That could give users the chance to either click to confirm the post because they think it's been flagged in error, or to rewrite the post to remove any ambiguity or potentially misinterpreted tone.

What's Your Opinion?

Is this a smart move? Would you be frustrated if you were repeatedly asked to review content you wanted to post? Should sites like Twitter put more effort into outright blocking the worst content, or should they let everything go and leave it to users to report any breaches?