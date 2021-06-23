You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows 11 Moves Start Menu, Leaked Online
Windows 11 Moves Start Menu, Leaked Online
What looks very much to be "Windows 11" has leaked online. Most of the changes appear to be cosmetic, though it should boost performance on some PCs.
While nothing is yet confirmed, we've effectively moved from "Windows 11 is coming" being an interesting rumor to something that seems likely, unless and until Microsoft denies it.
Not only has what appears to be a copy of the new system (displaying the Windows 11 name on screen) leaked online, but Microsoft has issued a legal takedown notice to Google demanding it stop including the leak download page in its search results. The notice very much implies the software is genuine.
To say the least, it's a very bad idea for most users to download operating systems from an untrusted source, let alone systems that haven't officially been released yet. Fortunately some brave or foolish people have done so, giving some insight into the apparent new system.
Start In The Middle
The most notable change seems to be that both the Start menu moves from the left of the screen to the center, as do the open application items at the bottom of the screen. The taskbar remains in the bottom right.
It's certainly not an intuitive choice as the Start menu button will no longer be in a predictable place (the very bottom left) but instead it appears it will be somewhere along the bottom with the precise location depending on how many applications are open. (Source: thurrott.com)
The controversial "live tiles" have gone, though a new taskbar icon will open up "Widgets." As with older versions of Windows, these display information such as weather that's updated over time. (Source: neowin.net)
No Sharp Corners
The visual overhaul continues with new icons and rounded corners on Windows. Many of the visual tweaks appear to be from the abandoned Windows 10X project designed for computers that switched between regular display and touchscreen modes. That's not good news for people who've become increasingly frustrated as Microsoft seems to show less interest in designing for people on a traditional desktop setup.
The leaked system doesn't seem to have much in the way of new features or functions. It does seem to run faster on some modern processors with use a setup dubbed big.LITTLE that's designed to balance performance and battery use depending on what the computer is doing.
What's Your Opinion?
Are you excited by the prospect of Windows 11? Does the relocation of the Start menu and app icons make sense to you? Does it matter if the changes are mainly visual?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Comments
Windows 11 Start Menu
I don't know why they keep messing with the start menu. I like the way I have things set up already and I'm accustomed to it. If I ever upgrade to Windows 11, I'm going to move the start menu right back to where it has been for the last 26 years - in the far left hand corner. I'm sure someone is going to write a third-party hack to achieve this. Every time the mess with the start menu (Windows 8, 10) people complain. No doubt they did this on purpose so that others would start the rumor mill churning and get Windows 11 in the news.
It seems they are following
It seems they are following google's path of "change for the sake of change"... I'm still using an old tweak tool (Classic Menu) to make the menu be more how I want it on my w10 machine that I carried over from W8. That tool has since been ended, but I think some other one picked up the reigns on it and it's still available under a different name.
I don't care for the "middle" menu/app button like ubuntu and apple. It's just annoying to use.
not interested
I have been using Open Shell for the passed few years.
Icons
They've been 'upgrading' icons for some time now in the developers' version and, in general, no-one likes them. In my opinion, they look like the product of a 6 year old with a box of Crayola.
However, MS have said (as I mentioned in an earlier post) that they will be making an announcement tomorrow - the betting is that it will be regarding W 11
