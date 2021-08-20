Internet Explorer Finally Heading for Exit

Internet Explorer 11 users will start losing access to Microsoft 365 this week. It's the latest step towards the browser being phased out altogether.

Microsoft 365 is the subscription version of Microsoft Office. Rather than buy a one-off edition, users pay an annual fee and will always have access to the latest versions of tools such as Word and Excel. That's because Microsoft 365 works online rather than the bulk of the software being installed and running on the user's hard drive.

Internet Explorer 11 was released in 2013 and became the default browser for Windows 8.1 and earlier. It was bundled with Windows 10 but replaced as the default by Microsoft Edge. Microsoft plans to drop support for it on most systems next summer.

The latest estimates from Statcounter suggest just over half a percent of computing devices worldwide still run Internet Explorer. The figure for the US is just under one percent. (Source: statcounter.com)

Apps Will Drop Off

As of this week, Microsoft 365 stops supporting Internet Explorer 11. Microsoft warns that "customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11. For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11." (Source: microsoft.com)

Exactly when the services stops working will vary between the different applications but in all cases Microsoft stresses that "support will be unavailable. Additionally, you should expect no new features and that your daily usage experience could get progressively worse over time until the apps and services are disconnected."

Microsoft Pushes Edge

Naturally Microsoft encourages users to switch to its own Edge browser to get the best experience with Microsoft 365. However, it will work on PCs with "the new Microsoft Edge", Microsoft Edge Legacy, Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome.

The "new" Edge runs on the same open source (Chromium) as Google's Chrome. Edge Legacy is the original version and runs on Microsoft's own code; there's no compelling reason for most people to run it.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you know anyone still using Internet Explorer? Will the loss of Microsoft 365 access make a difference? Should Microsoft be more ruthless about dropping support for old systems?