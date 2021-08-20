You are hereHome › John Lister › Internet Explorer Finally Heading for Exit
Internet Explorer Finally Heading for Exit
Internet Explorer 11 users will start losing access to Microsoft 365 this week. It's the latest step towards the browser being phased out altogether.
Microsoft 365 is the subscription version of Microsoft Office. Rather than buy a one-off edition, users pay an annual fee and will always have access to the latest versions of tools such as Word and Excel. That's because Microsoft 365 works online rather than the bulk of the software being installed and running on the user's hard drive.
Internet Explorer 11 was released in 2013 and became the default browser for Windows 8.1 and earlier. It was bundled with Windows 10 but replaced as the default by Microsoft Edge. Microsoft plans to drop support for it on most systems next summer.
The latest estimates from Statcounter suggest just over half a percent of computing devices worldwide still run Internet Explorer. The figure for the US is just under one percent. (Source: statcounter.com)
Apps Will Drop Off
As of this week, Microsoft 365 stops supporting Internet Explorer 11. Microsoft warns that "customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11. For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11." (Source: microsoft.com)
Exactly when the services stops working will vary between the different applications but in all cases Microsoft stresses that "support will be unavailable. Additionally, you should expect no new features and that your daily usage experience could get progressively worse over time until the apps and services are disconnected."
Microsoft Pushes Edge
Naturally Microsoft encourages users to switch to its own Edge browser to get the best experience with Microsoft 365. However, it will work on PCs with "the new Microsoft Edge", Microsoft Edge Legacy, Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome.
The "new" Edge runs on the same open source (Chromium) as Google's Chrome. Edge Legacy is the original version and runs on Microsoft's own code; there's no compelling reason for most people to run it.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you know anyone still using Internet Explorer? Will the loss of Microsoft 365 access make a difference? Should Microsoft be more ruthless about dropping support for old systems?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Windows 95 days
Back when Windows 95 was released, Internet Explorer was a great browser. Times have changed and unfortunately, the malware just keeps on coming. It's dangerous to use Internet Explorer even now because hackers target it specifically.
I use to be a huge fan of Firefox, but it suffers too often from memory leaks. I finally switched to Chrome last year. I still prefer the fonts on Firefox much more than Chrome, and there's no way to get rid of the smooth scrolling on Chrome which is painful at times. Those are the two biggest issues for me. Other than that, it's a solid browser and has 65% of the browser market share.
Internet Explorer vs. Chrome
I prefer the method that IE stores your Favorites and haven't yet gotten comfortable with Chrome's method:(
Dislike browser mainly developed for phones
I still like browsers with menus. Chrome no longer has them but Firefox does.
RSS feeds.
The only thing I use IE for now is reading RSS feeds. I really hope some sort of feed reader is going to be implemented in Edge, as I don't want to go hunting for another app to handle that.
IE 11 still has the best user interface
Having the screen zoom on the status bar is very convenient
instead of the crappy fly out menus of chrome based browsers.
But if you have to use chrome Brave is the best.
You really need at least 3 browsers loaded at all times
as they are SOOOOOO flaky!!!!!!!!!
Chrome, Brave, Mo and IE 11
Do you know anyone still using Internet Explorer? YES
Will the loss of Microsoft 365 access make a difference? No, what is Microsoft 365?
Should Microsoft be more ruthless about dropping support for old systems?
Who cares,
they can't fix anything anyway,
Win 7 is great now that M$ stopped effing with it!!!!!!!!!!!!