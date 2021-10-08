12 Must-have Utilities for Marketing Beginners

New to marketing? Short on time? Need to boost your time management and organizational skills?

Look no further!

It's a fact: marketing specialists heavily rely on the web and Internet-centric apps to collect, analyze, categorize, and interpret data based on thousands of different indicators. These utilities help with content marketing and also to plan, schedule, and communicate - especially if working with a team.

If you are new to Internet marketing, it's easy to become overwhelmed because there are so many options online. But fear not: we've got a list of 12 of the best tools that will help with marketing trends, set clear goals, and place you in the top position alongside your competitors.

Time-saving Utilities

It's no secret that digital marketing requires a significant investment in time, which requires special planning and strategies. The following tools will help in this regard:

1. Lemlist

Lemlist is a great email marketing tool that schedules letters and optimizes campaigns. It comes with a set of features that analyze existing emails, make them less wordy, and offer customized templates to speed up the process of creating letters.

2. SEMrush

It is difficult to imagine a marketing specialist who doesn't use search engine optimization to evaluate market positions, analyze competitors, and create a content plan. SEMrush is an SEO promotion tool that can quickly find keywords in the required niche and identify predictive search words. In turn, this can be used to streamline your advertising budget.

3. Toggl

Another way to optimize your daily routine is to identify how much time spent on every task or project. That's exactly what Toggl does! Thanks to an intuitive interface and lots of personalized features, you can track time, break tasks into categories, and share the information with team members. Toggl has native iOS and Android apps for maximum convenience.

Workflow organization

Every marketing specialist knows how important it is to organize the routine and daily processes - especially if they involve other experts. Here are a few instruments that boost the workflow with ease:

4.Vocus

Vocus is an extremely popular cloud-based software that helps marketers to improve email campaigns, automate follow-ups, schedule meetings, and communicate with other team members. Through a convenient messaging system, you can discuss the marketing strategy with other departments, add important events to the calendar, and even start polls.

5. ProofHub

Managing teamwork can be difficult. ProofHub has a huge list of available services that can help in this respect, including: chats, discussions, Kanban boards, time tracking, task management, and much more. There is a 14-day free trial with all the features included.

6. Nintex

If you are looking for an all-in-one workflow management software - look no further: Nintex is the answer. Its main goal is to automate business processes, regardless of the size of the team or their goals. This software is great for content marketing, streamlining daily processes, and managing tasks. Thanks to a great design, Nintex is very easy to use.

Content visualization

When it comes to sharing content online, presentations and video-editing software are hugely important. Here are the best representatives in the niche:

7. Movavi

If you upload videos across multiple social media platforms, it can be very cumbersome if certain sites don't support certain formats. That's where Movavi shines: it helps marketers to change MOV to MP4 and hundreds of other formats in a matter of minutes. The app allows editing files, adjusting colors, and adding subtitles. Movavi also has 200+ presets for all devices, including iPhone and Xbox.

8. Visme

If you regularly create presentations and visualizations, Visme may be very useful. With its help, you can pull data from other sources, use 1,000+ templates and layouts, include charts. You can even boost your skills with the help of free educational materials and tutorials through their blog.

9. VideoProc

Videos are the most shared and liked type of content at the moment. If you want to use it, you will need an instrument that allows editing and sharing files without any fuss. With VideoProc, marketers can remove background noise, make GIFs, and synchronize audios with videos.

Team communication

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have started working remotely. In this regard, it has also become challenging to stay in touch and establish effective communication between team members. Luckily, there are some tools that can help:

10. Loomly

Loomly is a convenient and affordable platform that helps marketing teams to manage and share files, use built-in calendars, brainstorm ideas, follow deadlines, and do other things together. As a bonus, this software offers content ideas based on Twitter trends. A free trial period lasts 15 days, and the monthly price ranges between $25 and $249 depending on the number of users, core features, and other criteria.

11. Wrike

More than 20,000 companies worldwide choose Wrike as a communication software. It allows sharing workflows, reports, auto assigning, guidelines, and much more. With Wrike's help, you can easily evaluate progress and optimize communication.

12. Zoom

In recent years, Zoom has become one of the most popular instruments for video conferencing and calls. If colleagues are situated in different parts of the world, this software is irreplaceable. Zoom allows one-on-one calls, as well as establishing webinars with a large number of viewers. The video quality is top-notch, and the interface is easy to use.

To succeed, use a blend of these instruments

This article has discussed topics from email marketing and time management to scheduling online meetings and converting files into any format. Combining these utilities together, any marketing specialist - whether novice or expert - can achieve long-lasting results and be one step ahead of the competitors.