35 States Dispute iOS App Store 'Monopoly'

Thirty five states have backed a legal challenge to the way Apple runs its app store. The specific case centers on a game but could affect the entire way app stores operate.

Unlike other mobile systems, most users can only install software on iPhones and iPads through the official Apple app store. Apple not only takes a cut of the purchase price of any paid apps, but also requires developers to pass on 30 percent of any in-app purchases such as upgrading an app to remove ads or selling digital content.

Epic Games, maker of the Fortnite game, tried to get round that rule by including a message and link in its iOS game sending players to buy in-game items from its web store. Apple said that breached its rules and removed the game from the app store altogether.

Monopoly Market Disputed

Epic then sued, arguing that Apple was abusing its monopoly power as the only place to distribute games to iOS users. Among other legal debates, that raised the issue of whether market share for apps should be based on iOS devices only or among all mobile operating systems.

The court ruling in the case was somewhat mixed. A judge said Apple must let developers tell app users how to buy digital content through methods other than an in-app purchase. However, the judge also said Apple did not have to reinstate Fortnite in the app store in this case. The ruling also said Apple did not hold a monopoly in the market for "digital mobile gaming transactions."

That's now led to both sides filing appeals: Apple against the ruling on developers giving information to users and Epic on the monopoly issue.

States Weight In

Several organizations and groups have now filed amicus briefs in the case: in effect, statements or legal arguments designed to back up one side (Epic in this case). These include the Department of Justice, Microsoft and the Electronic Frontier Foundation. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

The latest comes from the attorney generals of 35 states, who point out a bizarre legal technicality in the case. The court ruled that Apple's rules for app developers are a "unilateral contract" set out by one side only, which means they don't come under the most serious antitrust rules.

The attorney generals say that because the app developers make a binding agreement to follow the rules, it should be treated as an ordinary mutually-agreed contract. Counter-intuitively that means the stricter antitrust rules apply and the monopoly issue becomes more significant. (Source: theregister.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you consider Apple to hold a monopoly in its app store? If so, should it face any limitations in the rules it applies to developers? Should Apple be forced to let users install iOS apps from other sources?