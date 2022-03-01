Windows 11 New Features Revealed

Details of the first major update to Windows 11 are coming to light through testing programs. It's mainly about adding features that were expected but missing from the original release, some of which will be more welcome than others.

Despite the release of a new edition of Windows (rather than version 10 getting updated forever), Microsoft is sticking to its strategy of infrequent updates rather than constant tinkering. It's reportedly only going to add new features in bulk once a year, with the first such update expected this summer.

We're now at the point where the earliest of those features and changes have rolled out to people on the most advanced "channel" of Microsoft's testing program.

Amazon App Store In Play

These include several features that Microsoft originally trailed as coming with Windows 11 from the start. The most notable of these is the ability to install and run some Android apps. That might seem odd for desktop computers, but it could mean a new audience for Android developers who don't have the skills or capacity to produce Windows or website versions of their apps.

The big catch is that unlike a similar feature on Chromebooks that (quite understandably) works with the Google Play store, Windows 11 will only run apps from the Amazon app store. That has a considerably smaller range of apps available.

Microsoft Account Needed

Many of the other changes are minor tweaks to the user interface. Among the more useful are the addition of volume controls to the Quick Settings tool. That may only save a few seconds and a couple of menu clicks, but that's likely to be much appreciated by users without media control keys on their keyboard, particularly when unexpected audio starts blasting out. (Source: thurrott.com)

Meanwhile the testing suggests Microsoft will update the Pro version of Windows 11 so that users need an Internet connection and a Microsoft account to run the system. That's already the case with the Home version and has proven somewhat controversial. It's likely existing workarounds will continue to do the trick for users who strongly object to the policy. (Source: zdnet.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you have any interest in running Android apps on a Windows PC? Does Windows 11 desperately need any new features? Does the need for an Internet connection and Microsoft account bother you?