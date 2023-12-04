You are hereHome › John Lister › Study: No Evidence Internet Harms Mental Health
Study: No Evidence Internet Harms Mental Health
Researchers say they were unable to find a clear link between Internet use and harm to mental health. However, the results looked at national populations as a whole, rather than individual behavior.
The researchers, from Oxford University's Oxford Internet Institute, said they were limited by a lack of data and cooperation from major tech companies.
The broad research paper, "Global Well-Being and Mental Health in the Internet Age", looked at studies of psychological wellbeing of around 2.4 million people across 18 countries. The researchers looked at changes in reported wellbeing between 2005 and 2022 in each country, then compared it with figures for Internet usage growth over that period.
No Clear Link
They found no clear correlation between the two sets of figures for either the worldwide population or specific countries. It also found no evidence that particular demographics were at greatest risk of mental harm. (Source: independent.co.uk)
The findings did suggest a possible link between Internet use levels and mental health problems in younger people, though the link was "small in magnitude."
The researchers didn't argue their findings completely disprove any link and noted that tech company internal data might lend a greater insight. They argued that not only do these tech firms have data about individual use of technologies, but constantly analyze it for their own benefit. (Source: fortune.com)
However, they concluded there isn't strong enough evidence in their findings to justify any regulatory steps to limit mental health harm.
Tech Firms Criticized
Some reports of the study have pointed out limitations, most notably that it didn't seek to examine how people were using the Internet (for example, social media use vs streaming). Neither did it look at whether the time spent online had any measurable effect on mental health.
Co-author Andrew Przybylski has criticized previous research into the topic as being based on inadequate data with insufficient evidence to justify the high levels of attention given to the findings.
He also noted that much previous research has concentrated on English-speaking countries, which he says is particularly unrepresentative of the younger global population.
What's Your Opinion?
Are you surprised by this finding? Was it a good methodology? Is this a subject worthy of more research?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Brainwashing
It may not affect mental health according to this study, but it's arguable whether or not apps like Tiktok have the ability to brainwash people by attempting to normalize certain behaviors. The Israel war and woke culture are excellent examples.