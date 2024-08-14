You are hereHome › John Lister › Android Malware Hidden For Years
Android Malware Hidden For Years
Five rogue Android apps remained in the Google Play store for more than two years. They hosted notorious malware called Mandrake that was hidden through some creative means.
According to SecureList, the apps were titled AirFS, Amber, Astro Explorer, Brain Matrix and CryptoPulsing. The good news is that the apps had hardly any downloads, one of the reasons they attracted little attention. The real concern is whether malware distributors are using the same tactics with other apps. (Source: securelist.com)
Mandrake has been known about since 2020, though appears to have been in circulation since at least 2016. It aims to trick users with misleading documents or through bogus on-screen "tap boxes", the idea being to get additional Android permissions or even "record" somebody typing in user credentials such as passcodes. This then lets the operators carry out more severe attacks. (Source: bitdefender.com)
Japanese Death Ritual
The malware uses an unusual pattern: although it tries to spread from device to device, it only aims to actually do anything on devices of a narrowly targeted group of potential victims. These are identified using personal data accessed on the device.
The tactics include a complete block on operating in around 90 countries, most notably those in the former Soviet Union. It also had a remote switch that allowed the operators to completely delete all trace of the malware from a device. This was nicknamed seppuku after a Japanese suicide ritual.
Bugs Fixed Quickly
Mandrake has been hidden in a wide range of apps, all of which performed their advertised functions. The developers even made sure to quickly fix any bugs that users reported. The new tactics used to keep the infected apps from detection for so long were extremely technical. In the simplest terms, they involved moving the location of the malware code within the files for the app itself. This made it much harder for security tools (likely including Google's own vetting) to find and analyze the malware code.
Google has yet to comment on the rogue apps.
What's Your Opinion?
Does it matter to you if malware creators are only targeting specific victims? Do you trust sources such as Google Play to properly verify apps for security? Have you used or considered dedicated security tools on phones or tablets?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.