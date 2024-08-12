Chrome Update to Kill Many Addons, including Blockers

Almost one in six Chrome extensions could stop working this summer thanks to a major Google update. They include one of the most prominent ad-blocking tools.

An extension is a third party tool that integrates with Chrome to improve the user's experience when accessing websites. They can include tools as diverse as password managers, page translators and video downloaders, though ad blockers are perhaps the best known.

Extensions are able to integrate with Chrome and access its data thanks for a platform called Manifest. Google has developed a Version 3 of Manifest and is phasing out support for the existing Version 2 this summer. Once that's complete, extensions which don't work with Version 3 will simply stop working.

Google argues the update is necessary to improve the security and performance of extensions. That makes sense in principle as extensions need to access potentially sensitive data and thus need to be trustworthy.

Memory Hogs Tackled

Many of the changes are widely supported. They include technical changes that will make it easier to run extensions which display content in a side panel or create a reading list of websites that is separate to the bookmarks function.

Other changes could significantly reduce the amount of resources such as memory used by pages which are running in the background rather than being actively viewed.

However, critics say the changes go too far in restricting what extensions can do and what information they can access, even when the user is happy with the existing situation. The biggest area of controversy is with ad blockers, which could be hit hard by a ban of using remotely hosted code.

Ad Controversy

That's a move that has some security benefits but will make it much harder for ad blockers to maintain filter lists of ad sources to block. Instead, developers will need to submit lists for Chrome to review and approve before building into the extension. (Source: techspot.com)

Developers say that will take too long to let them respond to new ad sources and techniques. The developer of the high profile uBlock Origin extension has already said he's ditching the project rather than updating it for Manifest Version 3. (Source: theregister.com)

Critics argue that whatever Google's stated motives, it has a conflict of interest given it makes much of its money from selling online advertising.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use Chrome extensions? Are you aware of any of your favorite extensions no longer working? Should Google rethink the changes?