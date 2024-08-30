New Dumbphone Has Smart Branding

The makers of a Barbie-branded fliphone say it could help overcome smartphone addiction in young people. If nothing else, it could be a test case of form vs function.

The handset is as overwhelmingly pink as you might expect, but is closer to a late 90s handset than a modern smartphone. It's made from HMD, which is the company that makes Nokia branded handsets.

The device has virtually no modern features and doesn't allow app installation. It supports voice calls and basic texting but has no web browser or touchscreen. It has a single game, a Barbie-themed version of Snake.

A Plethora Of Pink

It has a single rear-facing camera, strongly discouraging "selfies", with the marketing claiming the 5 megapixel lens is a way to capture the retro nostalgia of poor quality early 2000s shots. There's also storage for MP3 files, expandable with a micro SD card. (Source: wired.com)

The phone uses an operating system that's specially designed for such basic phones. In theory that means the manufacturers could add a limited range of built-in apps, including Google Maps, WhatsApp and YouTube. The last of those would be pretty limited given the tiny screen.

Most of the "hardware" options come in the multiple switchable phone covers, customizable with gems, stickers and charms.

Who's It For?

The big question is whether the audience it finds is what the manufacturers expect. Much of the hype has been about the phone making it easier for teens to have a "digital detox" and satisfy parents worried about their kids spending too long online or being stressed about social media content. Whether children will be so caught up in the design that they are happy to overcome the personal desire and peer pressure to have an always-connected smartphone is another question. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

Given the phone costs $129, it's hard to overlook the idea the real audience is simply adults who want an affordable second phone and have an unhealthy interest in children's toys. Indeed, most of the marketing material shows young adults using the phone.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you think children would be happy with a phone like this? Can fashion and branding outweigh technical capabilities in smartphones? Will this just become a retro/kitsch accessory for adults?