You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows Recall Not Uninstallable
Windows Recall Not Uninstallable
Microsoft says its controversial Windows Recall feature will not be removable in Windows 11. The optional feature creates near-continuous screenshots of the computer display for an AI-powered help tool.
The feature launches next month for people in the Windows Insider program before rolling out to all users. A recent update to test versions of Windows 11 showed Recall as a feature that could not only be turned on or off, but could be completely uninstalled.
On/Off Confusion
Microsoft has now issued a statement saying that's not the case, telling The Verge that "We are aware of an issue where Recall is incorrectly listed as an option under the 'Turn Windows features on or off' dialog in Control Panel. This will be fixed in an upcoming update." (Source: theverge.com)
The way the options are listed in Control Panel is a little confusing as switching "on or off" here refers to removing a Windows feature completely. The upshot is that Windows Recall will always be on a Windows 11 machine, but will be deactivated by default and users must actively switch it on.
Recall is a feature that may sound sensible in principle but has raised serious concerns in practice. It's designed to make it easier to recover information from previous activity, regardless of the application. For example, a user could ask for a website address that appeared on screen during a video call, or what web page they were visiting that included a green dress.
It turned out that Windows Recall works by simply taking a screenshot every few seconds and then using AI to analyze its content and create a searchable database.
Security Significance
That freaked out security researchers who discovered the database wasn't encrypted, meaning that if hackers were able to access it, they'd stand a good chance of finding personal or sensitive information. (Source: mashable.com)
Microsoft made several key changes: Windows Recall will be switched off by default, while the database will be encrypted and only accessible through the Windows Hello authentication which uses biometric authentication or a PIN.
What's Your Opinion?
Does Recall sound useful? Is the encryption and opt-in setting enough to protect users? Would you want the ability to completely uninstall it?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Windows Recall
Easy answers to your questions: no, no, and YES.
Thanks for the info!