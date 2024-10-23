Smart Tech Tackles Dementia

Five gadgets are in the running for a $1.3 million prize for using tech to tackle dementia. They range from high-tech glasses to a device that looks like a landline telephone.

The projects have all made the final of the global Longitude prize for dementia. It's part of a wider series of prizes based on an 18th century contest that rewarded scientists for finding a way for sailors to determine the longitude of their location.

The five finalists will each get the equivalent of $392,000 to develop their products before competing for the overall prize. The money comes from the UK government and the Alzheimer's Society charity.

Gadget Includes Old-School Handset

Not all the products look futuristic. One is simply a video screen with an "old-fashioned" wired telephone handset which may feel familiar to older users. As well as allowing video calls, the screen can play back recordings by the user of family members. The idea is that the recordings will act as an aid for basic daily activities, breaking them down into manageable steps and even including video of the location of items in the home. (Source: miragenews.com)

A more "modern" contender is a part of smart glasses designed to help the user navigate their home and overcome memory loss. The user can move their head to "point" a virtual dot at an item and get advice on what it is, and how to use it, for example through a video showing how to safely use a kitchen appliance.

Goal Line Technology Adapted

A third contender uses a variation of the technology used to judge if a ball has crossed a line in soccer and tennis. It's a wearable device that monitors the user's location and calculates when the risk of a fall is increased, for example when getting into a bath or when tired at the end of the day.

Another wearable monitor aims to learn the user's daily routine and then warn them of necessary actions they may have forgotten. It displays relevant icons on a watch display, for example, reminding the user they need to turn off a running tap or close a fridge door.

Finally, there's a monitoring device that doesn't have to be worn and instead resembles a TV cable or streaming box. It uses radar to track the user's movements and learn their routines. It then passes messages on to a relative or care giver, both to reassure them things are OK ("mum is up and about and the heating is on in the house") and to warn them when something may be amiss. (Source: theguardian.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Is this a good use of technology? Which device would you be most comfortable with, either for yourself or for an older relative? Do you think the device developers are doing enough to address privacy and security concerns?